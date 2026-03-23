‘It’s not a racist thing’: More ructions hit the DA as race to federal congress heats up

Claims she was forced out over tithe payment dispute.

The leadership contest inside the DA has seen more internal tension surface this weekend after MP Karabo Khakhau withdrew from the race for the position of deputy chair on the party’s federal council.

She said she had been forced out over a dispute linked to party tithes.

In a letter to supporters widely posted on social media, Khakhau said she was disqualified from the race because the party denied her a letter of good financial standing.

Despite protests, the provincial decision was also supported by the DA’s national decision-making body, the federal executive, because she did not pay her party tithes on time.

The quantum of the dispute is the R4 250 tithe, which was due in July last year.

Khakhau said in her letter that the missed payment was an administrative oversight, noting contributions are typically deducted from her salary.

She said she settled the outstanding amount within 24 hours and continued paying all subsequent contributions.

“I do not owe the DA a cent,” she wrote.

Is Khakhau being targeted?

Khakhau questioned the consistency of the decision, saying others in similar situations had been allowed to contest positions or remain in office.

A DA public representative backed her, saying leader John Steenhuisen faced no sanction over a past party credit card and expense controversy and a civil judgment linked to external debt.

Last week, The Citizen reported on divisions in the DA’s Ekurhuleni caucus ahead of both the municipal elections, the mayoral candidate announcement and the party’s federal congress next month.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is expected to clinch party leadership unopposed at the event.

Gauteng provincial chair Solly Msimang, who at one time was mooted as a leadership challenger, is instead competing for the role of federal council chair.

Despite suggestions of racial undertones by Khakhau, a senior insider aligned to the DA’s black caucus said the matter was about compliance, not bias.

“They dislike her because she’s vocal, but she does go about things the wrong way,” the insider said. “It’s not a racist thing. She didn’t make her payment. She did have a debt. It’s simple,”

The source added that good standing in the DA requires consistent payments “for at least a year, not just fixing it afterwards”.

In Khakhau’s letter, however, she said no party in SA would succeed without mobilising the majority of voters and said that the base is black, young and female.

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‘Cheese of some and chalk of others’

It’s found support in parts of the party as Shehana Kajee, who lists herself as serving on the party’s federal legal commission, weighed in on social media and called for the decision to be reconsidered, referencing comments from ex-federal finance chair and fired minister of fisheries and environment, Dion George.

“From Dion George, former federal finance chair, I hope Karabo Khakhau has appealed this injustice.

“There are many who have been accommodated in the past. We need to stop making cheese of some and chalk of others.”

The DA named Khathutshelo Rasilingwane as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate last week, with some councillors hoping she can unify a divided caucus. Others remain unconvincing.

“She’s too young,” said a senior regional member, adding Mike Waters topped internal rankings, followed at distant second by former short-lived mayor Tanya Campbell, with Rasilingwane third.

The member said race considerations may have influenced the decision, but noted reputational concerns over the candidates.

Waters was absent from the regional congress on Saturday, with insiders saying he is reassessing his options. Contacted for comment, he said: “What people are saying is not true.”

Another MP said a measure of internal tension is to be expected prior to the federal congress.

Khakhau has not indicated if she will challenge the decision further.

The DA had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication

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