Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Motion of no confidence against Morero: Speaker clears the air

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

2 minute read

29 October 2025

08:46 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Morero has faced several motions in the past but has managed to survive.

Dada Morero

Dada Morero,mayor of Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

The Speaker of the Council, Margrette Arnolds, has denied that a motion of confidence against the mayor of Johannesburg has been submitted to her.

On Tuesday, several media houses reported that some minority parties had submitted the proposed motion of no confidence to the speaker’s office.

However, Arnolds told The Citizen that she is not aware of this.

“No motion was submitted to my office. If there was, I would tell you,” she said.

Arnolds refused to give further comment.

The alleged proposers of this motion include Al-Jamaah, ATM, UDM and AHC.

ANC responds

The ANC responded to the reports claiming “an attack on the Executive Mayor, Councillor Dada Morero, is in essence, an attack on the ANC itself”.

“This purported motion is nothing more than a desperate and opportunistic attempt by fringe political actors seeking relevance at the expense of service delivery and stability in the City of Johannesburg.

“Their sudden public posture is therefore disingenuous and driven by narrow political motives rather than the genuine interests of the residents of Johannesburg.”

This is a developing story

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Back from the Brink: Former Joburg city manager expected to make a dramatic return

Read more on these topics

Al Jama-ah ANC Motion of no confidence

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime JUST IN: Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand
News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media
Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape
Local News Cartoon of the day: 28 October 2025

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now