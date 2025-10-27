Motion of no confidence: Lesufi’s future could be in EFF’s hands

The EFF is in coalition with the ANC in municipalities across Gauteng, but not at provincial level.

The ANC’s failure to support the appointment of Floyd Brink as city manager could work against Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi when he faces a motion of no confidence.

The DA in the province is already lobbying different political parties in the legislature to support its proposed motion.

Currently, Lesufi is running a minority government, and would have to convince parties like the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to vote with him on an issue-by-issue basis.

However, The Citizen has been reliably informed that the EFF might withhold its support for Lesufi should the ANC in Johannesburg fail to support Floyd Brink’s appointment as city manager on Thursday.

Will the tables turn on Lesufi?

Brink is believed to be closely associated with the EFF.

Last week, the ANC delayed Brink’s appointment. The party told their coalition partners that they need to iron out a few things before the matter can be brought back for council approval.

But sources close to the matter say that this has irritated the EFF.

“The EFF now has a gun against Panyaza’s head, and they will now use the DA’s motion to bargain with the ANC in Johannesburg. They are watching Dada’s moves very closely,” said a source.

Another source added that even if the EFF does not back the DA’s motion against Lesufi, it may choose to abstain from the vote.

DA’s motion

The DA’s chief whip, in Gauteng, Mike Moriarty, told The Citizen that his caucus has sent a letter to the EFF inviting the party to vote with them against Lesufi.

“We have sent them a letter. At any point when they want to chat, we will chat,” he said.

Moriarty said the members of the provincial legislature (MPL) will have a programming committee meeting on Thursday to discuss when the motion will be debated.

However, Moriarty does believe that Lesufi will need the EFF to survive.

The numbers

There are currently 80 MPL in the Gauteng legislature. The ANC has 28, DA 22, EFF 11, MK has eight, ActionSA has three, PA has two, FF Plus has two, ACDP has one, Bosa has one, IFP has one, and Rise has one. Lesufi will need 50% plus one vote to keep his position.

The Citizen reached out to the EFF’s provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, for comment on the matter. He said he would revert to the paper with a response. Instead, the party released to all media a reply to the DA’s letter.

In it, the party called the DA out for its remarks about the party.

“While we appreciate the importance of accountability in governance, we must express our deep concern about the conduct and language historically used by the Democratic Alliance (DA) towards the EFF and its leadership.

“Over time, the DA has gone out of its way to demonise our organisation, using language that is inflammatory and inconsistent with mutual respect between political parties in a democratic dispensation,” read the response from caucus leader Phillip Makwala.

It said it would only meet with the DA if it retracted its remarks and formally apologised.

“The EFF reiterates that it will not engage with the DA in any form, whether formal or informal, as long as the DA continues to publicly undermine the EFF while seeking cooperation in private.

“The EFF demands a public retraction of all inflammatory statements made against it and a clear apology from the DA to demonstrate good faith. Without these actions, the EFF refuses to participate in any discussions with the DA.”

ANC will oppose the motion

ANC spokesperson in Gauteng, Mzi Khumalo, told The Citizen on Monday that the party had already begun engagements with other parties to defend the premier against the motion of no confidence.

“The EFF and the MK party have supported us on the budget before, and we will engage them too,” he said.

Khumalo said there was a delay with Brink’s appointment, but consultations are ongoing.

He said he was not aware that the EFF was considering boycotting the motion against Lesufi.

Political analysis

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, political analyst Andre Duvenhage said the ANC in Gauteng is in a difficult position.

“I expect that the ANC will probably allow this candidate [Brink]. It is the most plausible scenario, but it is not a good scenario for the ANC, and it is not a good scenario for Panyaza Lesufi.

“If they do not appoint this candidate, they can end up in a situation where the provincial government is in trouble, from my understanding of the composition of government in Gauteng, Panyaza will need the EFF to survive,” he said.

There are allegations that Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has reservations about Brink’s appointment and has been trying to frustrate the process. But the ANC has denied this.

Duvenhage said the city manager position is a strategic position for a party leading any municipality.

“I can understand the sensitivity around the position of city manager because we are entering a phase of local government elections, and the ANC would like to have someone they can control in some way.

“You can expect that they will try to use capacity from the local government structures for their own election campaign,” he said.

Duvenhage believes that the MK party could support Lesufi in a motion of no confidence.

