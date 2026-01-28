Will ANC backstab Morero? Mayor faces another motion of no confidence

The council speaker has been requested to ensure that the motion of no confidence against Dada Morero is done through a secret ballot.

The ANC in Johannesburg has confirmed that a request has been made to consult Luthuli House about the possibility of recalling Dada Morero as Joburg mayor.

The request was made by a faction of minority parties during a political management committee (PMC) meeting on Tuesday.

“The minority governing parties (MGP) welcomes the resolution taken by the PMC to request the ANC to ensure the resignation of its member Sello Dada Morero serving as mayor of the City of Johannesburg,” the group said.

“The PMC meeting on 27 January 2026 was marked by frank, robust and at times heated engagements, reflecting the gravity of the governance challenges facing the city.”

Leadership crisis

They further described Johannesburg as being in a leadership paralysis under Morero.

“Following intense deliberations, the PMC reached a firm and collective resolution that the continued tenure of the mayor was no longer sustainable in the interests of Johannesburg and the stability of the government of local unity.”

Despite also being entangled in ANC factional battles, the minority parties said they remain committed to restoring effective governance, stability and service delivery in the City of Johannesburg.

ANC spokesperson in the region, Mantombi Nkosi, told The Citizen that the request to recall Morero had been made. But she said the party should be given time to consult with everyone involved.

“We will come back to everyone on Thursday,” she said.

Morero also faces a motion of no confidence vote that has been proposed by the MGP, specifically Al Jama-ah. The Citizen understands that the group refused to withdraw its request for a debate on the mayor’s fitness to hold office.

The motion is expected to be on Thursday’s council meeting agenda.

ANC’s U-turn

The ANC’s move to consult on Morero’s resignation is surprising, since the region’s secretary, Sasa Manganye, had told the media on Monday that they would defend Morero against removal by the minority parties.

“In its sitting, the REC soberly assessed the balance of forces and resolved that, in the interests of stability, continuity, and consolidation of ANC authority in the City of Johannesburg, it was prudent for Dada Morero to continue serving as mayor,” he said.

“This decision reflects a strategic intervention to strengthen political oversight, ensure disciplined governance and advance service delivery without disruption.

“The ANC regional executive committee will engage coalition partners to withdraw the motion of no confidence against the mayor, Dada Morero. Should this not occur, the ANC caucus will be directed to oppose the motion in coordination with coalition partners,” said Manganye.

Factional battles

The current leadership of the ANC in Johannesburg is not pleased with Morero’s complaint to the party’s mother body about the manner in which the party’s Johannesburg elective conference was conducted.

There are concerns about some irregularities, including ballot papers being found at the home of the owner of the elections management agency.

Morero, who was chairperson of the region, lost his position to Loyiso Masuku, his political nemesis. She won the conference with 184 votes while Morero received 149.

There is a push from the ANC Youth League in Johannesburg for Masuku to take over as mayor when Morero has been removed, but the ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has slammed this, appealing to party members to focus on campaigning for the upcoming local government elections instead.

