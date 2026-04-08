Moya appoints ActionSA’s Flora Monama as new MMC for Tshwane

Monama's appointment comes after Kholofelo Morodi was suspended following testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has appointed ActionSA’s Flora Monama as the new MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

Monama’s appointment comes after Kholofelo Morodi was dismissed following testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that suggested she may have influenced a multimillion‑rand tender process.

The tender, reportedly issued by the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) in 2024, sought service providers to secure municipal infrastructure over a three‑year period.

Experience

Moya said Monama brings more than 30 years of senior public sector experience, spanning human resource management, labour relations, compliance oversight, and organisational administration.

“In her current role, she serves as Chairperson of the Section 79 Committee on Utility Services, where she has overseen municipal accountability and key service delivery functions.

“In this position, she has demonstrated disciplined leadership, strong organisational capability, and a clear focus on ensuring that systems function effectively to support delivery.

“The Corporate and Shared Services portfolio is the backbone of the City’s administration. It provides the administrative, human resource, and organisational support required for all departments to function effectively, and requires disciplined leadership, strong systems, and a clear focus on operational efficiency,” said Moya.

Moya said Monama’s background positions her well to strengthen systems and ensure that the City of Tshwane’s internal “functions effectively to support service delivery across all departments.”

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Special leave

Last month, Moya said placing Morodi on special leave was “a necessary step to safeguard institutional integrity while allowing due process to unfold”.

She added: “A preliminary investigation is underway into the matters raised before the Madlanga commission to determine whether a prima facie case exists.”

Madlanga Commission

The unfolding inquiry has intensified scrutiny of Tshwane’s procurement processes, raising concerns about political influence in municipal contracting.

Evidence presented before the commission included communications between Saps Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, City CFO Gareth Mnisi, and TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dlamini.

Nkosi testified that Dlamini had drawn up a list of seven preferred service providers, allegedly supplied by the EFF.

He further claimed that Mnisi had been in discussions with both the EFF and ActionSA regarding the tender.