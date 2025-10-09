Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi denies his allegations are part of a political campaign

Mkhwanazi refutes allegations that he may be linked to internal power struggles in the ANC.

Questions have been raised about Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s political affiliations, and he has now clarified them.

On Thursday, during an ad hoc parliamentary committee meeting, Mkhwanazi said he has no political affiliations.

He said he was troubled when his face was used in posters by some political parties, specifically mentioning the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

“I did not appreciate that. I took it because at the first march it was a mix of political parties, but the second march, where they had my photos and everything, I sent a message to the people of MK to say get me out of there.

“If you want to march for whatever you march for do not use my face. I do not belong there. They apologised and acknowledged that it was, unfortunately, too late to prevent other people from using my face.

“I was happy with the citizens making noise, political parties are free to make noise, they are members of society as well, but to be used as a face in politics was a problem for me,” he said.

Future in politics

Mkhwanazi said he has no political ambitions.

“Since then, what has happened is people start saying Mkhwanazi for president. I came here yesterday and I said I am a policeman. I know how to be a law enforcement officer not to be a politician.

“I have never had much of a relationship with politicians. I am not saying I do not like politicians but their method of operation at times troubles me. That is why I would not want to become one.

“To those who dream of having a person of my calibre as a head of state I am sorry to disappoint but I am what I am,” he said.

Mkhwanazi indicated that his contract as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner will come to an end in a few months.

He said he would not enter the political scene even if it is not renewed.

Mkhwanazi also denied being associated with a faction or individuals in the ANC.

“To me you are good or you are bad, you cannot be something in between. If I do not know anything wrong that you have done then you are a good man. But once you cross the line there is no turning back,” he said.

Brown Mogotsi and ANC’s elective conference

On Monday, controversial businessperson, Brown Mogotsi, who claims to be associated with the ANC, told the SABC that the allegations that have been made by Mkhwanazi are linked to the internal power struggles in the ANC.

“This whole thing that led to the Madlanga Commission, the target is Senzo Mchunu. This is about contestation of the 2027 ANC electoral conference,” he said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has told the media that Mogotsi is not an ANC member. He said he had checked with the branch where Mogotsi comes from and the provincial leadership of the ANC in the North West.

Political analyst weighs in

Meanwhile, André Duvenhage, a political analyst from North-West University, said on Thursday that Mkhwanazi’s testimony has the potential to reshape South Africa’s political landscape.

“Either this guy is above everything and fighting a principled fight or there is a faction that is not clear at this time. For now, I must say this is a cop that goes for principles and puts his work first.

“But his survival will be dependent on politics because what is happening right now – if this is not contained – is going to kill the ANC as an organisation.

“We are already seeing the end of the ANC. Maybe not today or tomorrow but in the near future. I cannot see them keeping up legitimacy,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘He is an enabler, he is a pawn in a game’: Mkhwanazi on facilitators of corruption