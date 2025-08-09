‘No grudges’ but Shivambu takes parting shot at MK party

He also shaded his former party, the EFF.

Former uMkhonto weSiswe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has taken a shot at the party in a statement addressing the termination of his membership.

The party said on Friday that it had given Shivambu notice of his expulsion on 15 July, citing allegations Shivambu had made against the party and his forming of a new political alternative.

It said these actions had “not only publicly defined himself outside the ranks and ideological line of the MK party, but seriously violated the trust placed in him as a member of the MK party”.

The politician later publicly acknowledged the decision and said he had no plans to appeal.

Reflecting on his 10-month membership, Shivambu thanked those he had served with and said he now had time to focus his attention on the Mayibuye Consultation Process and Afrika Mayibuye Movement he announced in June.

In a clear dig at the MK party and the EFF he left to join it, Shivambu described his movement as not a “cult” or a family-run political business.

“This process is taking a clear direction toward founding a revolutionary political movement grounded in sound principles, not a cult and not run by a family.

“It will be a movement dedicated to genuine transformation, inclusivity and the empowerment of all South Africans.”

Shivambu vs Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

The MK party has long been seen by analysts and critics as wholly controlled by its leader, former president Jacob Zuma, who has deployed family members to key positions. His daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is an MP and reportedly has a major influence on party decisions.

There had been open tension between her and Shivambu for months, with the party earlier this year demanding she apologise for insulting him on social media. It was speculated that she may have been behind Shivambu’s removal as secretary-general in June, a move that saw Shivambu launch fresh digs seemingly aimed at her.

Still, Shivambu insisted on Friday that he holds “no grudges against any leader or member of the MK party”.

“Our paths may diverge, but I wish the organisation and all its members well in their future pursuits. May you continue to advance the ideals that are contained in the constitution of uMKhonto weSizwe.”

Shivambu on ‘cult’ EFF

Speaking during a recent Mayibuye consultation process, Shivambu reflected on his decision to leave the EFF last year, claiming he was uncomfortable with how the party was conducting itself.

“One of the things I was not comfortable with throughout my 10 years in parliament was a culture of disruption and rudeness that characterised those we served with.

“All those things were just planned in a childish way, with no purpose. Sometimes, even when there are areas of agreement,” he told supporters.

He claimed these were orchestrated by “only one person” and “not the leadership collective”.

The EFF has been kicked out of several Parliamentary proceedings in the past and last year lost a court challenge against the removal of its MPs during State of the Nation addresses in 2015 and 2017.

