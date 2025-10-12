Operation Dudula: Mbeki says South Africans are not ‘enemies of other Africans’

Mbeki has called for the unity of all Africans.

Former president Thabo Mbeki said South Africans cannot blame foreign nationals for the problems that the country is facing.

He was speaking in Johannesburg on Saturday at his foundation’s Thanksgiving event. The Thabo Mbeki Foundation celebrates 15 years of existence.

“What hurts me is that when I see things like Operation Dudula, it hurts. We cannot position ourselves as if we are enemies of other Africans.

“It is not right that there are problems we have got to solve in this country…we have caused the problems,” he said.

Checking documentation

His remarks come after concerns from some human rights organisations, as Operation Dudula has been posting its members at various clinics, assigning them to check the legal status of foreign nationals who use South African health care institutions.

Dudula, which is now registered as a political party, has also warned school principals in certain areas not to prioritise undocumented foreign nationals in local public schools.

The group has denied that their actions are illegal.

African Renaissance

Mbeki has dedicated his time since leaving the presidential office to ensuring peace and stability on the continent.

He said he is concerned about the wars in different parts of the continent, amongst other issues.

Speaking about the state of affairs on the continent, Mbeki said there is a lot to worry about.

“Look at Sudan, terrible things are happening there, both North and South, and the people come to the foundation and say, ‘Do something’.

“It is our responsibility; we cannot run away from that,” he said.

Mbeki said the rebirth of the African continent is a common responsibility among all African states.

“It is something that we have got to really grapple with, it is challenging in many ways, the diplomats in the room would know.”

Guidance to sitting heads of state

He said it is sometimes difficult for wise elders of the continent, like himself, to offer advice to sitting presidents because it might be seen as interference.

“I stopped the exercise of this wisdom in order to rescue me from my problems; it’s a real practical problem that people experience,” he said.

But he said, despite these challenges, he is committed to the renaissance of the continent.

“When we say the renaissance of the continent, we are saying starting from here to Algeria, and together we have to join hands and overcome the obstacles in the path of that renaissance,” he said.

