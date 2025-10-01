PA-ANC negotiations could result in a major shake-up in Gauteng municipalities

The Patriotic Alliance has been accused of putting positions before residents.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has expanded the scope of its negotiations after threatening to withdraw from all coalition arrangements with the ANC.

The party met with the ANC on Tuesday night in critical talks that threaten the future of the coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

Initially, the talks were supposed to be about the demand for Kenny Kunene to be returned to his former position as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.

Negotiations broadened

However, PA spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen on Wednesday that the negotiations have been broadened to other positions in municipalities in Gauteng.

This includes the West Rand, the City of Ekurhuleni and Emfuleni local municipality.

“The negotiations are ongoing and we will take the proposals that the ANC has made to our structures. We will then be able to report back before the end of the week,” he said.

Motale refused to disclose the proposals that the ANC has made but he said the talks were fruitful.

“We are still sticking to our original demand but the negotiations have been broadened,” he said.

He said the meeting was attended by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng provincial task team leaders Hope Papo and Amos Masondo as well as the mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero.

The ANC in Gauteng has been responsible for the formation of coalition arrangements in most of the municipalities in Gauteng.

Frictions over Kunene’s position

There has been friction between the PA and Morero for failing to return Kunene to his old position.

However, Motale said the meeting on Tuesday was cordial.

Morero has been accused of undermining the PA by attempting to give the EFF the MMC of transport position, which originally belonged to the PA.

He was accused of making backdoor deals with senior leaders of the EFF to secure this post.

However, the ANC has maintained that the position of the MMC of Transport belongs to the PA.

For now, Morero remains the acting MMC of transport.

The PA said its threats to leave the government of national unity (GNU) and the coalition in Johannesburg are on hold until the negotiations are complete.

