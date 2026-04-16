‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni

Pappas rejects claims he is leaving politics or that his decision to withdraw his mayoral candidacy is linked to conflict within the party.

A key KwaZulu-Natal DA mayor has withdrawn his candidacy for the next municipal elections.

The uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas did not apply to stand for a second term as mayor, citing opportunities outside of politics. However, sources inside the DA said his exit is due to internal friction.

Allegations of internal tensions

According to sources close to the DA machinations in the province, there has been growing tension between Pappas and DA provincial chair and Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson.

A source said the challenges between the two started around the mayor’s candidacy as provincial premier during the 2024 general elections.

“It was not like a switch had flicked,” said the source. “It was gradual friction that just got too much for Pappas.”

The friction, sources said, had to do with Pappas’ somewhat left of centre political positioning compared to what was described as the more conservative approach of Macpherson.

“Dean is also a micro-manager,” the source said. “And they have different styles of doing things. So it seems as if Dean and Chris were at loggerheads, a bit in terms of ideology and then he may have felt that, in terms of DA matters, someone was always looking over his shoulder.”

Another party insider confirmed Pappas did not proceed with the formal selection process when interviews for mayoral candidates were conducted.

The source said on the day interviews were held, Pappas declined to continue with his candidacy, leaving the party without a clear frontrunner.

Pappas denies fallout claims

The process concluded without identifying a suitable candidate and was reopened yesterday.

Despite this, Pappas has publicly rejected claims he is stepping away from politics or that his decision is linked to conflict within the party.

He said he had initially withdrawn from the process due to opportunities outside of uMngeni and is still considering whether to reapply.

“I initially withdrew from the first process due to opportunities outside of uMngeni. That process has since concluded without identifying a suitable candidate,” he said.

“I will need to consider whether to reapply, particularly in light of the opportunities available to me outside of uMngeni.”

‘No friction’

He also dismissed claims of tension with Macpherson.

“There is no friction between Dean and me. I have great respect for him as my political senior and as the provincial chair. On a personal level, we have shared a friendship for more than a decade.”

Pappas added he remains committed to the party.

“I am not resigning from the DA. It remains, in my view, the best hope for South Africa’s future, and I remain committed to the organisation and its mission.”

A turning point for the DA in KZN

His possible departure comes as a significant moment for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, where Pappas has become one of the party’s most recognisable figures.

When he took office in 2021, the uMngeni municipality was widely regarded as dysfunctional, with poor service delivery and weak financial controls.

His administration focused first on stabilising the municipality by restoring administrative discipline and enforcing accountability.

This was followed by a financial recovery process, which included improving revenue collection, ensuring creditors were paid and introducing tighter financial oversight.

The municipality then shifted to restoring basic services such as waste collection and infrastructure maintenance.

Over time, the administration reduced reliance on contractors and strengthened internal capacity, improving efficiency and lowering costs.

Governance legacy in uMngeni

By 2023, residents began to see more reliable service delivery, and confidence in the municipality improved.

The DA has since used uMngeni as an example of how local government can recover through governance reforms.

DA sources said Pappas’ absence could have electoral consequences. One insider said the DA’s ability to retain control of the municipality depends on who his successor is.