PA defeats DA in Western Cape by-election, ANC also loses seat

The Patriotic Alliance drastically increased it voter share from the previous municipal elections, although overall voter turnout was low.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has landed another firm psychological jab in the run-up to the local government elections.

Two ward seats were up for grabs in the Western Cape on Wednesday, with both incumbent parties losing their seats.

However, the ward councillors who had previously served those constituencies regained the seats they had vacated before defecting to new parties.

Elsabe Vermeulen, formerly of the DA, won a ward for the PA in Stellenbosch.

Meanwhile, in George, Jacques Esau was victorious after defecting from the ANC in February.

Wins for PA and DA

Vermeulen and the PA won Ward 16 in Stellenbosch with 39%, edging out the DA who obtained 31% of the vote.

Although only roughly 2 150 votes were cast in the by-election, the PA rose from 3%, with the DA declining from 48% at the previous election.

“The former DA ward councillor retains her seat in PA colours. The PA paint another corner of the DA blue wall in green,” noted election analyst Wayne Sussman.

The PA also made great strides in Ward 25 in George, increasing its voter share from less than 1% to 34%.

However, it was not enough as Esau secured 43% of the vote, cutting his previous party’s share from 30% in the last election to 14% this week.

“Esau’s defection reflects the growing desire of ANC members across the province to join a party that works,” DA Western Cape leader Tertius Simmers boasted upon Esau’s switch.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the date for the .

Speaking during the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting in Boksburg, he confirmed South Africans would go to the polls on 4 November.

“The people of South Africa will determine how they want to vote and who they want to vote for.

“All we have to do is respect the will of our people. Once our people have decided, we abide and we continue serving them,” said Ramaphosa.

Voter registration weekend is set for 20 and 21 June, with more than 200 000 new voters having registered online since November 2025.