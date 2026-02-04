‘Pensioner’ Helen is coming for you: Warning to warring Joburg leaders from within the ANC

Political parties have started campaigning for the local government elections, but the ANC in Johannesburg has been gripped by infighting.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji has warned his party of the possibility of DA leader Helen Zille becoming the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

His comments come at a time when the ANC in Johannesburg is divided over the results of its elective conference, held in December last year.

There are allegations of vote rigging and of money being used to buy votes at that conference. The factional battles have also resulted in a faction opposed to the current mayor, Dada Morero, demanding his resignation as mayor and the election of Loyiso Masuku as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

“We cannot afford Johannesburg to be under the leadership of a pensioner called Helen Zille because we are fighting,” he said.

Zille is expected to soon be sworn in as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg. She has been on the ground visiting various troubled areas in the City of Johannesburg, including the CBD.

Her party in Johannesburg has indicated that the elections are their current preoccupation until the local government elections in November.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s time for John Steenhuisen to end his career as leader of the DA – Analyst

The ballot papers found in Pretoria

Malatji further commented on the ballot papers used in the ANC’s Johannesburg elective conference, which were later found at the house of the owner of the election agency.

Police are investigating a fraud case and violations of election laws. The discovery of these ballot papers has caused mistrust and has deepened tensions between the factions in the region. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also asked for a full investigation into the matter.

“What we are calling upon in Johannesburg is political stability. We are under attack. We want the unity of the ANC in Johannesburg. There is no time to play around with the police, jumping fences, and acting up everywhere. What we want, and what we must do here and now, is wait for the ANC to deliver its report.

“We are calling on the leadership of Johannesburg to urgently unite and close ranks and make sure that the ANC is defended. Its government should focus on delivering services to the people of Johannesburg,” said Malatji.

The warning from Malatji is nothing new; the ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has also told the ANC in Johannesburg to stop fighting about who should be mayor and focus on winning support for the ANC at the elections.

NOW READ: 28-year-old JDA CEO facing money laundering charges has to answer to ANCYL