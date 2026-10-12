Political parties wish 2026 matrics well as final exams begin

The messages come as matriculants prepare to write their 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations from Tuesday, 13 October.

Political parties have wished South Africa’s matric class of 2026 well as pupils prepare to write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) also calling for schools to remain fully operational throughout the examination period.

The DA, African National Congress (ANC) and Build One South Africa (Bosa) have encouraged matriculants to remain focused and confident as they face the final hurdle of their school careers.

However, the DA has warned that water and electricity disconnections, as well as shortages of examination furniture, must not disrupt pupils’ examinations in Gauteng.

The party’s Gauteng shadow MEC for education, Sergio Isa Dos Santos, called on Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile to ensure that examination centres are ready for the Class of 2026.

“Gauteng matriculants deserve to write their final examinations without water and electricity cuts or shortages of desks and chairs undermining years of hard work,” Dos Santos said on Monday.

DA warns against examination disruptions

The DA said unresolved municipal debt, billing disputes and furniture shortages must not jeopardise matriculants’ examinations.

Dos Santos said the party had exposed water and electricity disconnections at Gauteng schools during last year’s matric examinations and warned that similar disruptions must not happen again.

“MEC Maile must urgently engage with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and all Gauteng municipalities to ensure that no school’s water or electricity is disconnected during this school term while payment arrangements and billing disputes are being resolved,” he said.

The party also called on the provincial education department to ensure that every examination centre has enough desks or tables and chairs for all pupils scheduled to write.

According to the DA, schools must avoid repeating previous instances in which pupils had to rotate examination sittings because of furniture shortages.

Dos Santos encouraged parents and caregivers to support and reassure their children during the examination period.

Meanwhile, he urged matriculants to stay focused, believe in themselves and seek help when needed.

ANC encourages matriculants to remain focused

The ANC in the Greater Johannesburg Region also wished matriculants across Johannesburg and the country success as they begin their 2026 NSC examinations.

The party described the examinations as an important milestone for young people, reflecting years of dedication, sacrifice and perseverance.

It encouraged pupils to approach the examinations with “confidence, discipline and determination”, saying their efforts could open doors to further education, skills development and economic opportunities.

The ANC also acknowledged the role teachers, parents, guardians and communities play in supporting pupils throughout their academic journeys.

“Their continued encouragement and commitment remain essential to the success of our matriculants,” the party said.

It urged pupils to manage their time effectively, look after their well-being and approach each examination with a positive mindset.

The ANC said it remained committed to ensuring that young people, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances, had access to quality education and opportunities to realise their potential.

“To the Class of 2026: your hard work matters, your dreams are valid, and your future holds great possibilities,” the party said.

Maimane sends message to the Class of 2026

Bosa leader Musi Maimane also wished the matric class of 2026 well as pupils prepare for their final examinations.

“We wish the class of 2026 well as they enter this final hurdle. Make us proud!” Maimane said.

The messages come as matriculants prepare to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have developed throughout their school careers as the NSC exams begin on Tuesday, 13 October.