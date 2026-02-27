Pressure mounts on Tshwane CFO over misconduct claims

Political parties push for probe into finance department amid claims of maladministration and statutory breaches.

The push to dismiss City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi intensified yesterday as various parties demanded action by the city manager about his appointment.

Republican Conference of Tshwane councillor Lex Middelberg wrote to the city manager regarding the substance of charges of serious misconduct by a senior member of the city’s management team, the CFO.

“I will also lay criminal charges against Mnisi with the Serious Commercial Crimes division of the South African Police Service for CV fraud committed by him when he submitted his application for the position of CFO of this city,” he said.

Calls grow for investigation into Tshwane CFO

Middelberg said it was clear the city manager had failed to vet and verify the CV Mnisi submitted when he applied for the position of CFO.

Middelberg added Mnisi was still serving as an active director in five actively trading companies – all without permission from the council.

“My charge is that Mnisi submitted a materially false CV when he applied for the position of CFO. He lied about his employment with the National Treasury; he misled by omission about the outcomes and extent of his role and functions while on contract and in the employ of Thaba Chweu.

“He materially misleads about his record with Chief Albert Luthuli local municipality and he failed to disclose his directorships and his probable secret income from other sources while in the employ of Tshwane,” he said.

ANC Greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila has also written a letter demanding urgent and decisive action about the serious governance failures plaguing the municipality’s finance department.

ANC Tshwane demands urgent and decisive action

“Despite numerous public statements and repeated requests for accountability, the city manager’s office has failed to take the necessary steps to address the flagrant contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and the systemic maladministration occurring under the leadership of the CFO,” it reads.

“The ANC has on multiple occasions raised these matters in the public interest and through proper oversight channels. We now formally instruct you to table before the council, within seven days of this letter.”

Matjila also demands that the city manager immediately provide the council with the long-promised, but never delivered, lifestyle audit report on the CFO.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane caucus leader Grandi Theunissen said serious allegations have been raised about the CFO.

Serious allegations – FF Plus

“At this stage, these matters remain allegations and must be tested through a proper, independent investigation.

“The Freedom Front emphasises that no one is above the law,” Theunissen said.