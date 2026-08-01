Race to lead Polokwane heats up with four well-known names contending

The four candidates are from the ANC, EFF and a newly-formed party

The race to control Limpopo’s most powerful municipality, the Polokwane Local Municipality, is heating up, with two ANC heavyweights, an EFF provincial leader and the newly formed party vying for the executive mayoral chain ahead of the 4 November 2026 local government elections.

Those eyeing the position include the ANC’s incumbent mayor Makoro John Mpe, ANC MP Soviet Lekganyane, EFF Limpopo chairperson Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo, and former MP and president of the newly established Born To Win (BTW) party, Boy Mamabolo.

Mapoulo has made it clear that he aims to be mayor of the Polokwane local municipality again after he led the council during former premier Cassel Mathale’s term.

While all the candidates are promising a better Polokwane and a better life for all, the incumbent mayor spent the better part of the week highlighting what he termed notable developments in the city, its townships and surrounding villages.

“The most important thing is to thank the ANC for giving us a chance to lead this mighty organisation for the five-year term ending on 4 November. If the ANC wants me to continue as mayor, I will do so. But whoever is elected as mayor will inherit a municipality that has achieved so much for the people of Polokwane,” Mpe said.

He listed the Seshego Hybrid Water Treatment Plant, the expansion of the University of Limpopo to Paledi Mall corridor, the rehabilitation of public parks and the building of sports complexes in communities as some of his achievements.

Born To Win president, Boy Mamabolo, said his immediate priorities would be service delivery and restoring confidence in local governance.

“Key commitments include clean and accessible water for all residents, proper roads and modern infrastructure, fair and affordable municipal tariffs for pensioners, the unemployed and vulnerable households, RDP houses for deserving beneficiaries, employment and tender opportunities prioritised for South Africans, and revival of school sport as a strategy to empower youth and reduce crime.

“These priorities reflect BTW’s vision of a better Polokwane, better tomorrow, and the belief that together, residents and leadership can build a city to be proud of. The time to restore dignity, service delivery and hope for the people of Polokwane is now, and it is with the BTW,” said Mamabolo.