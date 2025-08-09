Ramaphosa asked to take action against ‘racist’ minister Gayton McKenzie

Sharing screenshots of his previous posts, some of which included the K-word, many labelled McKenzie a racist and said he needed to resign.

Gayton McKenzie’s criticism of alleged racial comments made about coloured people has his critics calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against the sports minister for previous “offensive” remarks he has made.

McKenzie was among the most vocal critics of Open Chats podcast hosts who recently claimed that coloured people practice incest and are mentally deranged. The show later issued two apologies for the comments.

McKenzie’s party, the PA, has opened a case of crimen injuria and the matter is being investigated by the SA Human Rights Commission.

While the outrage has been widespread across political lines, McKenzie’s further criticism of the remarks and claim “coloureds and blacks are one people being treated differently mistakenly” have created their own storm.

McKenzie on Friday claimed many were “more offended by our outrage as coloured people against the vile racism that was directed at us, you find excuses for these young people who hurt a whole race”.

“You are encouraging future racists instead of nipping this in the bud. We are not you,” he added.

As people began sharing offensive and racial slurs that McKenzie had himself made previously, the minister stood firm.

“This whole campaign to find something racist I ever said is hilarious because you have now gone 13 years back and can’t bring out one racist thing I ever said. I always and still fight that coloureds and blacks are one people being treated differently mistakenly.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gayton McKenzie gives update on Open Chats podcast as Multichoice confirms its removal

‘We demand action now!’

Sharing screenshots of his previous posts, some of which included the K-word, many labelled McKenzie a racist and said he needed to resign.

Former African Transformation Movement (ATM) president and MP Vuyolwethu Zungula was among those who called for Ramaphosa to take action against McKenzie.

“Mr President, you appointed a minister who has publicly uttered deeply offensive and despicable words against black people,” he said..

“Is this really the vision of unity and inclusivity that the GNU stands for? We demand action now!”

Neither McKenzie nor the Presidency have commented on the demands.

NOW READ: ‘Get your popcorn factory ready’ — McKenzie willing to testify at the commission into Mkhwanazi allegations