Ramaphosa defends BBBEE and unveils ANC’s plan to grow economy

The ANC also said it wants clean governance in public institutions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC remains committed to implementing broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

He was speaking in Boksburg on Monday at the conclusion of the party’s two-day NEC meeting.

The meeting discussed the party’s plan to grow the South African economy, among other issues, such as candidate lists for the local government elections.

This special NEC meeting follows a discussion in August 2025, during which the NEC discussed the state of the economy and outlined key actions that need to be taken to implement the Medium-Term Development Plan adopted by the government.

“The NEC reaffirmed our commitment to broad-based black economic empowerment to ensure that we correct the injustices of our past and end the inequality of the present moment,” he said.

He said the NEC had devised a 10-point plan to boost the economy and deal with the jobs crisis.

Here’s the ANC’s plan

The first intervention involves utilising electricity, tariffs and investments in transmission. The second intervention is to accelerate the recovery of the country’s freight and logistics sector.

The third intervention is to rebuild our chrome and manganese industries. The fourth intervention is to enhance the state’s capacity to undertake major infrastructure projects.

The fifth intervention aims to drive local economic development and investment in local infrastructure, while the sixth intervention focuses on labour activation initiatives, as well as public employment.

The seventh intervention is to expand SMME support and investment by development finance institutions.

The eighth intervention is to enable the growth of provincial economies outside of the main economic centres.

The ninth intervention is to accelerate the diversification of South Africa’s trade partners, strengthen the countries’ participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area and address the impact of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The tenth and final intervention is to ensure effective budget and macroeconomic coordination.

ALSO READ: ‘Thapelo Amad for MMC’: Another fight over jobs in Joburg council

Yet another war room

Ramaphosa stated that the NEC had also resolved to establish an Economic War Room within the Presidency to coordinate cross-government performance monitoring and publish regular scorecards on progress.

He said sound institutional governance is also important for the success of the ANC’s plans to grow the economy.

Merit-based appointments

This includes ensuring that the right people are appointed to the right jobs.

“Professionalisation and merit-based appointments are going to be non-negotiable.

“The ANC supports the implementation of the Public Service Professionalisation Framework, ensuring that the public administration is skilled, ethical and insulated from factional politics,” he said.

NOW READ: Will Ramaphosa see out his term? ANC leaders furious with president after DA comment