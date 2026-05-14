Ramaphosa digs in as ANC rivals plot succession and recall

Insiders blame electoral slide and Phala Phala for recall push. Mashatile, Mbalula and Lesufi's names circulate as caretaker talk grows.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision not to resign and to challenge the panel report that led to his impeachment process has derailed a plan by his detractors in the ANC to remove him in a short time.

Ramaphosa decided to take the report of the Section 189 panel that probed events around the theft of money at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo on judicial review.

Ramaphosa challenges Phala Phala report

His decision effectively halts the impeachment process to be undertaken by parliament via an impeachment committee.

Ramaphosa dug in his heels during a broadcast address to the nation on Monday, and said he will not resign as president of the republic.

He said he would not be forced to resign by those “who seek to reverse the renewal of our society, the rebuilding of our institutions and the prosecution of corruption”.

His decision to stay put was seen as a victory for his supporters, who would have been left in the political wilderness if he quit early without finishing his term in 2029.

His decision came as calls for him to step down are gaining momentum in the ANC. Some members raised dissatisfaction over the party’s continuous electoral decline under his leadership.

With the knives out for him, there were strong indications that a push was underway to force Ramaphosa out, or for him to be convinced to step down.

President rejecting resignation calls complicates succession contest

This was complicated by an increasing succession contest for his position among senior ANC members, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and others.

Some had suggested that a caretaker president should be appointed with a number touting the names of former caretaker president Kgalema Motlanthe and National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza.

According to a senior ANC member who spoke anonymously, they would like to see a caretaker president replace Ramaphosa.

He said such an individual should be someone with no interest in contesting the presidency in future, but no names were mentioned.

An ANC insider said many in the party were prepared to sacrifice the president, instead of protecting him this time around.

“Indeed, there is a lot of pressure on him to go. For the ANC, it’s not only about Phala Phala, but more about the underperformance of the movement since he became president.

Insiders fear 20% polls and demand new coalition.

“Indication are clear that we are going to go further down, It seems we will be lucky to get 30% in the next elections. Some comrades estimate our next result to between 20% and 35% and that is very serious for the party,” the ANC source said on condition of anonymity.

Another close ANC source claimed there is a push to go the Lesufi way – to denounce the DA and reconfigure the government of national unity (GNU) by inviting the EFF and MK party as new members.

“We need to make a new alliance that will restore the ANC to its leftward trajectory. It is clear that this GNU is not working for our people, they continue to languish in poverty, unemployment and inequality,” the source said.

Political analyst André Duvenhage said the move to oust Ramaphosa is not surprising and he was being pressured to resign, from what he understood. In addition to Phala Phala, the 2024 electoral results were a big factor in the calls for him to be recalled, he said.

“The support in the 2024 election, some analysts put in the 20s but more generally it should be between 30% and 35%. Even 35% is a terrible situation, so there is a lot of pressure,” Duvenhage said.

He referred to the growing faction battles emerging within the ANC with alliances forming behind the scenes involving the EFF, Lesufi and Mashatile.

Faction battles

He alluded to an agreement between EFF and MK that want to re-enter the ANC and restore it to its origins as a force of the left.

“There is an attempt to reclaim the ANC to the original ANC and take it back to the national democratic revolution idea and in the process getting rid of Ramaphosa.

“This and the Phala Phala issue has put a lot of pressure on Ramaphosa.

“No doubt the long knives are out. It will be interesting to see how and if he can survive,” Duvenhage said.