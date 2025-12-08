Ramaphosa for third term? Mbalula says NGC will not discuss ANC succession battle

Despite the ANC discouraging talks of successions after President Cyril Ramaphosa steps down as party president, some in the party believe this is a vital discussion.

The secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, says the party’s National General Council (NGC), which begins on Monday, will not discuss who will become the party’s next leader after President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The succession battle within the ANC has been a topic of discussion among many ANC members, who believe the party needs a new leader to help it regain lost support and overcome its factionalisation.

But Mbalula told the media on Sunday that the succession discussion will not be part of the NGC agenda.

“This NGC will not discuss succession; that discussion belongs to the branches at a stage that is relevant, and that is in 2027.

“This General Council is about preparing the ANC to win elections, among others; this NGC is about consolidating the programme of renewal of the ANC,” he said.

Potential disruptions dealt with

Mbalula said the ANC has learnt that there were party members who intended to redirect the agenda that had already been planned. He said they wanted to introduce the succession matter into this conference.

He said the party’s structures had held provincial general councils and branch meetings in preparation for this NGC. They had all agreed that the succession topic does not belong to this particular conference.

“I can tell you right now, members and delegates are focused on those who did not perform well in terms of the discussions. We have sent them back to focus. There are people who are not going to be here, some of them, and others who were trying to sidetrack us. Our structures across the provinces have overwhelmingly defied such elements and destructive forces within our ranks.

“Unruly conduct of people who simply wake up and contribute to the destruction of the party is being undermined. The membership of the ANC is focused on the fact that this moment requires a united force going forward,” he said.

Ramaphosa presidency

Mbalula said if Ramaphosa wants to become the president of the party for a third term, the constitution of the ANC will allow him. But he said he would not be able to get a third term as state president.

“We value the asset called Ramaphosa very much in the ANC, and he has led in difficult times. He has led at times when he has had to grapple with state capture; that is what he had to deal with. Ramaphosa’s administration had to deal with Covid-19; none of the previous administrations have had to deal with such a momentous disaster.

“He has had to deal with corruption even within the ranks of the ANC, he has had to deal with the emergence of counter-revolution pursued by some of our own to weaken the ANC.”

