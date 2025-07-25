Ramaphosa motion of no confidence: MK party requests secret ballot

MK believes that MPs wary of voting against Ramaphosa will be protected if the motion is held through a secret ballot.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has requested a secret ballot in a proposed motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party’s deputy president, John Hlophe, wrote to speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza on Thursday.

He gave several reasons why the MK party wanted the vote to be done through a secret ballot.

In the letter Hlophe said a vote through a secret ballot will protect parliamentarians from being victimised.

“A secret ballot will ensure that members of parliament can exercise their constitutional duty freely and without fear of intimidation or reprisal,” he said.

“This is particularly important given the sensitive nature of the motion and the potential political consequences for individual members.”

Secret ballot and voting with a clear conscience

He said the speaker had the power to ensure that MPs vote according to their conscience.

He said this also goes along with the constitutional values of transparency and accountability.

“A secret ballot will safeguard the integrity of the voting process and ensure that the outcome reflects the true will of the members of parliament,” he said.

Hlophe said the matter was urgent.

“We further request that the speaker consult with relevant stakeholders and provide a decision on this matter at the earliest opportunity, given the urgency of the motion,” he said.

The MK party submitted its motion on July 22, 2025. It accuses the president of mismanaging the country and protecting corrupt ANC ministers.

MK MP Brian Molefe told the media this week that the party will lobby for support from other political parties including those in the government of national unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa faces criticism within the GNU

This is not the first time that Ramaphosa is being threatened with a motion of no confidence.

A few weeks ago, the DA’s federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, told reporters in Cape Town that the DA had the power to bring down Ramaphosa in a motion of no confidence.

“We counted heads and we think that we’re going to have 196 or 197 votes out of 400. That’s a lot of votes,” she said.

The two big partners in the GNU have been at each other’s throats because of disagreements over issues such as Ramaphosa’s reluctance to act against corrupt ANC ministers in the Cabinet.

The ANC will hold a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting soon to discuss the state of the GNU and its relationship with the DA.

