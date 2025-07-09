Ramaphosa returns home, but when will he address Mchunu-Mkhwanazi feud?

Ramaphosa is understood to have arrived on Tuesday from a trip to the Brics summit in Brazil.

Amid reports that Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to the country, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has assured the nation that the president will address infighting within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Ramaphosa is understood to have arrived on Tuesday from a trip to the Brics summit in Brazil. At the top of his agenda upon returning was the explosive allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The allegations include claims that Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu is interfering in criminal investigations. Mchunu is also accused of having links to alleged corrupt businessmen. The minister has denied the allegations.

“President Ramaphosa is leading the executive… When an angry policeman comes and says big things, do not be troubled, there is leadership,” Mbalula said on Tuesday, during a visit to the home of the late former deputy president David Mabuza.

It is not clear if Ramaphosa has summoned Mchunu or Mkhwanazi to speak about the allegations, and requests for comment from the Presidency have not been answered. Any update will be included, once received.

ANC-DA tension

Mkhwanazi’s allegations have drawn sharp criticism and debate, dividing parties in the government of national unity (GNU). The relationship between the DA and the ANC has been tense recently after the dismissal of DA parliamentarian Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

Mbalula told ANC members that they should also not be troubled when the DA threatens to leave the GNU.

“You can see that they are singing and they are singing the wrong songs, they are out of rhythm.

“Do not worry about them, just look at them. When they say that they want to leave, let them leave.

“We do not have the majority, but we are leading and we are not looking back. Ramaphosa is in charge,” he said.

ANC renewal process

Mbalula said he is confident that the ANC will return to its former glory and regain its lost support.

“Let us fight and bring back the ANC. I am saying to you, as Mpumalanga, you are doing very well, you are super focused,” he said.

He also cautioned ANC supporters to refrain from discussing the succession battle in the ANC. The party will have its next elective conference in 2027.

Mbalula said discussing these matters will lead to confusion and turmoil.

“Discussing this will lead to fights, we will deal with that issue at the right time. The important thing for now is our people. If someone comes to speak about 2027, just look at them,” he said.

Mabuza funeral arrangements

Mbalula said he is still shocked by Mabuza’s passing.

“When we heard the news, it broke our hearts. I am not saying things to please anybody. I know comrades. I can see your faces and everybody else who knew DD, this was a complete shock,” he said.

Mabuza will be buried on Saturday in Mpumalanga. Ramaphosa is expected to give the eulogy at his funeral service.

