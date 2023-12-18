Ramaphosa says ANC has ‘noted’ Zuma’s decision not to vote for the party

Ramaphosa also called for a two-state solution to end the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a briefing with the delegations of United Ulama Council and SA Friends of Palestine. Picture: X/@MYANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC has “noted” former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement that he will not campaign for the party and will vote for the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe political party in the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa made the brief comment on the issue during a joint press briefing by the ANC and pro-Palestinian groups, which called for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

“We all listened to [Zuma’s] announcement and we have noted what he has said, what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this time,” said Ramaphosa.

“Everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them and we have noted what former president Jacob Zuma has announced.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa has been ‘completely out-maneuvered’ – politicians react to Zuma’s announcement

On Saturday, Zuma said it would be a “betrayal to campaign for the ANC under Ramaphosa”.

He added that the current ANC was not the party he fought for.

Zuma said his vote will be going to the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe political party.

ALSO READ: ‘The ANC owns uMkhonto weSizwe’ − Mavuso Msimang

ANC calls for two-state solution in Middle East conflict

At the briefing on Monday, Ramaphosa also emphasised that a two-state solution is the best way to end the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

#Ramaphosa says what is happening to the people of #Palestine is beyond genocide and it must stop. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/aUWGG3OGv0 — Lunga_mzangwe (@lunga_mzangwe) December 18, 2023

He made these comments after the ANC met with a delegation from the United Ulama Council and SA Friends of Palestine at Luthuli House.

ALSO READ: ‘Liable for prosecution’ – Dirco issues warning to South Africans joining Israel’s army amid Gaza war

Ramaphosa said the two-state solution is the most viable option.

“The two-state solution is a globally accepted solution for what has been happening between Israel and the Palestinians. It is a view that [Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] has put forward. It needs to be examined against what has been put forward in the conflict,” he said.

“He has put forward a position, but a two-state solution is the most viable solution.”

Watch: ANC on meeting with SA Friends of Palestine and the United Ulama Council

However, on Saturday, Netanyahu rejected the idea of a two-state solution.

It came after US President Joe Biden encouraged the two-state solution as the only option for the future. He suggested that a Palestinian state be established in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ramaphosa added that South Africa is ready to play a role in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

The conflict has led to almost 20 000 people dying in Gaza and at least 1 200 people dying in Israel after the Hamas attack on 7 October.

It was also announced on Monday that South Africa will be sending food and medical assistance to Palestine through the Gift of the Givers.

ALSO READ: Hamas says it has a relationship with the ANC, not SA government