Ramathuba axes three in Limpopo Cabinet reshuffle

The EFF says the reshuffle is nothing but factional politics playing out in the ANC.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has reshuffled her provincial cabinet, with three MECs being axed.

On Tuesday, Ramathuba announced her first reconstitution of her provincial executive council since the inception of the seventh administration in July 2024.

The premier brought three new names into her council. They are: Pule Shayi, Eddie Maila and Constance Kupa-Mabuza.

Three former MECs who did not make the cut are Dioketseng Mashego (health), Jerry Maseko (sport, art and culture) and Violet Mathye (transport and community safety).

These are the MECs in the reshuffled council:

Agriculture and Rural Development: Basikopo Makamu

Education: Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

Social Development: Florence Radzilani

Transport and Community Safety: Nakedi Kekana

Economic Development, Environment and Tourism: Tshitereke Matibe

Finance: Kgabo Mahoai

Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure: Ernest Rachoene

Sport, Arts and Culture: Constance Kupa-Mabuza

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs: Pule Shayi

Health: Eddie Maila

Kekana was moved from agriculture to transport and community safety, while Makamu was moved from cooperative governance to agriculture.

‘Always room for improvement’

Ramathuba said that while the decision was not taken lightly, it was necessary to accelerate the province’s development agenda.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to those who have served with dedication in making Limpopo a better place for all. However, as a government, we must constantly evaluate our progress. There is always room for improvement, and to better serve our people, we must ensure our team is agile, focused and ready to meet the evolving demands of our province,” stated Ramathuba.

The premier acknowledged that Limpopo faces significant challenges, including high unemployment and poverty, as well as limited access to basic services.

“To the new executive council, I reiterate: the people of Limpopo are watching and they are waiting for results. We are here to serve and our success will be measured by our ability to turn around the lives of the ordinary residents in our villages, townships and towns. This administration must be characterised by work, dedication and an unwavering commitment to inclusive growth,” Ramathuba said.

Payback time for ANC comrades?

However, the EFF in Limpopo said Ramathuba’s Cabinet reshuffle was a factional move after the ANC’s provincial conference earlier this year.

“This is not based on enhancing the rate of service delivery. No, it is now Ramathuba’s payback time, coming from the ANC’s norm of ‘scratch my back and I will scratch your back’. But despite all this, this new crop of leaders do not have what it takes to revive the dead elephant in the house – the ANC,” said EFF provincial chair Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo.