Ramathuba vs Mpe: It’s a pot calling the kettle black in Limpopo ANC battle

The Premier has been implicated in a nepotism, fraud and corruption scandal involving several million rands. She has denied the allegations.

The road to the 11th ANC Limpopo elective conference has already proved to be thorny as two main contenders, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Polokwane mayor Makoro John Mpe are under a cloud.

Both have been implicated in serious allegations, with the premier facing a nepotism, fraud and corruption scandal involving several million rands.

Premier’s hand in dodgy tenders?

Ramathuba is accused, together with MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu, of milking the coffers of the controversial Mogalakwena municipality through the dubious awarding of municipal contracts.

The premier is also accused of working in cahoots with Mogalakwena municipal manager Montenga Morris Maluleka, to award contracts to their close friends and political comrades.

The allegations were rejected by both Ramathuba and Maluleka.

Mogalakwena mayor Ngoako Thulani Taueatsoala went further to say the allegations were malicious.

Ramathuba said according to investigations, the allegations were initially propagated by a Facebook account in the name of Tshepo Ledwaba on 4 August 2025.

“Following a preliminary investigation by the Mogalakwena municipality, the account was promptly deactivated,” Ramathuba said.

“Subsequently, a deceptive account was created that falsely appeared to be authored by Maluleka. When the municipality issued a statement to distance itself from this and opened a case of cyberbullying on 15 August 2025, the narrative shifted to a parody account on X (formerly Twitter) known as @generalmkhwanaz (Commissioner General Mkhwanazi).”

She said the account made claims that she (Premier Ramathuba), was involved in the signing of payments exceeding millions of rands by Maluleka to companies linked to both her and Makamu.

Further allegations suggest that the two politicians directed Maluleka to employ their relatives.

“The Office of the Premier wants to be unequivocally clear. These assertions are entirely false. They reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the operational dynamics within government,” the statement said in part.

ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the party did not want to delve into the matter as the source of these allegations was faceless. He called anyone with tangible proof to report the allegations to law enforcement agencies such as the police.

ALSO READ: Ramathuba responds to allegations of millions in payments and nepotism at Limpopo municipality

Mpe’s troubles

Just a week before the Limpopo PEC announced its plan for an early conference, Mpe, who doubles as Polokwane mayor, also entered the fray.

A statement was circulated on social media accusing both Mpe and his city manager, Thuso Nemugumoni, of brushing aside local contractors in favour of foreign nationals.

The two were also accused of appointing foreign nationals to strategic positions ahead of locals in the Polokwane municipality. The allegations were never tested in court or proven beyond any reasonable doubt to be true.

Through its spokesperson, Adolph Rapetsoa, the ANC in the Peter Mokaba region said it was 100% behind Mpe.

“Without proof, we harbour the belief that our mayor is innocent,” said Rapetsoa.

ALSO READ: Leadership battle heats up in Limpopo

Who are others backing?

Last week, the ANC Women’s League went public about its desire to back Ramathuba to be elected provincial chair.

Meanwhile, a senior politician in the region, who asked for his name to be withheld, described Mpe as the right person to replace the outgoing chair, Chupu Stan Mathabatha.

The question on everyone’s mind, though, is whether the two ANC bigwigs will make it to the election, or whether a candidate will be nominated from the floor and elected in an effort to ensure a peaceful, free and fair elective conference.

NOW READ: ANC to debate two centres of power in Limpopo