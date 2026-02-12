Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in full

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

12 February 2026

08:51 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on several key issues facing the country in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in full

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture : GCIS

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) before Parliament on Thursday in Cape Town.

Before delivering his ninth address, parties and unions expected Ramaphosa to outline concrete actions – not new plans – to grow the economy, create jobs and decisively tackle South Africa’s unemployment crisis.

Government of national unity (GNU) parties and Cosatu want firm commitments from the president on stablising state-owned entities, reducing electricity costs, supporting infrastructure updates and addressing crime corruption and municipal debt.

Below is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in full:

260212 SONA 2026Download

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Parliament State of the Nation Address (SONA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Will Ramaphosa’s decision degrade soldier morale? Professor explains why it could
Politics Could Joburg get an EFF deputy mayor? Coalition weighs in on who will help Morero run the city
Courts The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]
News ‘Your lives are at risk’: Witness D cautioned Ipid investigators during Brakpan murder probe
News DA blames Lesufi for taps running dry but has party member serving as deputy water minister

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News