Rebuild VBS, urges ANC treasurer-general

Ramokgopa advises ANC leaders to speak with one voice to preserve the dignity of the party.

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has pleaded with the Reserve Bank and National Treasury to assist the Vhembe community in Limpopo to rebuild the collapsed Venda Business Society (VBS) Mutual Bank.

More than 53 people have been charged for theft, corruption, fraud, money laundering, contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and racketeering for stealing and looting more than R2 billion of VBS money since 2018.

Ramokgopa was speaking during a well-attended memorial service of the late ANC veteran, reverend Tshenuwani Simon Farisani, at the George Phagadi Town Hall in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, this week.

Farisani passed away on Thursday, 29 May 2025, and his funeral will be held at the University of Venda Stadium outside Thohoyandou on Saturday.

The former prominent Lutheran Church bishop and political struggle hero was honoured for his resilience in the fight for freedom and equality against the apartheid regime.

The service was attended by South African Communist Party deputy national chairperson Thulas Nxesi, Limpopo’s first female premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Limpopo ANC secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madazhe, speaker of the Limpopo Legislature Dr Makoma Makhurupetsa, Mopani district municipality mayor Pule lrelimo Shayi and leaders from various religious and political structures in the province and beyond.

Speaking to the mourners at the service, Ramokgopa said Farisani had fought for VBS victims.

“Government, under the tutelage of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been on the side of the victims. We always said those who stole from VBS must be punished and languish in jail.

“The Reserve Bank and the department of finance, under the care of Minister Enoch Godongwana, must assist the grieving communities to rebuild the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank,” she said.

“We have many times successfully rebuilt our country, including the health system in Gauteng during the predicaments of Life Esidimeni. We have also successfully rebuilt the Limpopo provincial government after it collapsed through fraudulent activities of mismanaged government funds.

“There is nothing that can stand in our way to rebuild the VBS Mutual Bank and begin on a clean sheet,” she said to applause.

Lazy mayors

The treasurer also scolded lazy mayors who sit idly while communities face poor service delivery.

“When I came here, I drove through a sizeable number of potholes and the feeling was unbearable. For the record, good roads are important to us because they have a positive impact on the economy of our communities, our regions, our province and our country.

“They attract investment that often blossoms our economy. I therefore implore you, honourable Premier Ramathuba and your mayors to fix all your roads and patch potholes so that investors can invest in your municipalities.

“Through this, we can win the fight against the triple challenges of inequality, unemployment and poverty,” she said.

ANC conference slammed

However, the memorial service did not go without controversy.

Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu was invited to the stage to give testimony on the life well spent by Farisani and how his political acumen bolstered his journalism prowess.

However, Tsedu used the platform to voice criticism of the irregularities surrounding the ANC Vhembe regional elective conference in May.

“This is the ANC of Farisani. He would be disappointed by how you skipped vital items in the programme, only to jump into nominations and elections of the top five officials.

“How do you jump the secretariat report and other vital items on the programme as if the main objective of the conference was to elect leaders,” he asked.

The conference saw Tshitereke Matibe living up to his name — “Tshitereke”, a Venda name meaning “protest” — as he staged a bold demonstration at the venue, ultimately securing a fourth term.

Tsedu’s criticism was challenged by an ANC regional executive committee (REC) member.

“Tsedu does not understand the politics of the ANC. This is not journalism, he must just leave politics to politicians and journalism to the newsroom. You can just read from his address that he is far from within,” said the senior member, speaking to The Citizen on condition of anonymity.

The leader, who asked for his name to be withheld for fear of reprisal, said that despite the furore, Matibe won the conference hands down.

In response, Ramokgopa advised ANC leaders to speak with one voice in an effort to preserve the dignity of the party.

