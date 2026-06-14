Remains of South African man expected to arrive in Durban from Russia after botched recruitment scam

Sihle Makhanye's family is expected to brief the media 14 June.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says the body of a South African man who tragically died in Russia in March will arrive back in the country on Sunday (14 June 2026).

The 44-year-old Sihle Makhaye is reportedly one of several men who were recruited from South Africa to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The group was allegedly lured to Russia under the guise of receiving training as bodyguards, with the promise of employment after their training.

According to KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Sboniso Duma, Makhaye’s family had approached the provincial government for assistance with the repatriation of his body.

The body was expected to arrive at King Shaka International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

“On 8 April, 2026, at 23h30, we were contacted by his wife, Sibonile Ndwandwe, requesting to assist her family with the repatriation of her husband.

“She indicated Makhaye, from Kranskop, was lured to Russia with a promise of a lucrative job.

“She further stated that on 28 March she received the news of his untimely death, which left their children and family devastated,” said Duma.

He said after the family contacted his office, he assigned a team to help the family led by the head of human settlements Max Mbili.

“We pause to express our deepest appreciation to the team assigned by the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Ronald Lamola. The team worked well with our team to ensure the smooth co-ordination despite challenges too many to highlight,” said Duma.

SA government steps in

He also praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his intervention in the repatriation work by the South African government.

“Critically, President Cyril Ramaphosa as the head of state has been a pillar and a solution provider.

“We thank Ayanda Msweli, the community of Kranskop and many other individuals who assisted and showed empathy during this difficult period.

“In addition, we value the support from the president of combined Nations Funeral Parlous Associations Lungile Shangase and department of transport’s eThekwini region Pastor Nkululeko Khumalo,” he said.

What happened to Makhanye?

Duma said the family and government officials will hold a press conference to unpack more about the events that led to Makhanye’s death.

“Tomorrow (Monday), we will have a press briefing together with the family to reflect on the way forward,” said Duma.

“We will also announce preparations for the funeral service.”