JUST IN: Bosa, GOOD and Rise Mzanzi merge to form Unite for Change

The three political parties will still exist independently.

Build One SA, the GOOD Party, and Rise Mzansi have united to form one political party: Unite for Change.

The three parties made the announcement at a media briefing in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.

Unite for Change will be registered as a new political party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to contest the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

“We proudly announce the launch of Unite for Change, a new political party and movement that will campaign in the 2026 Local Government Elections under one shared banner,” the parties said.

The three will still exist independently.

In the announcement, Unite for Change promised “one name, one platform, and one purpose,” and will contest the 2026 municipal elections as a unified movement.

The three political parties said they have heard the call of the nation, put aside their differences, and taken the formative steps towards building an offering for citizens to unite around in bringing change and hope to villages, towns and cities across South Africa.

The three political parties have promised ethical leadership, improved job opportunities, enhanced service delivery, and inclusive governance.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramaphosa will go down in history as one of the most useless presidents’ – analyst

Invitation

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said politics are “too important” to be left to politicians alone, inviting more people to join and become part of the conversation at Unite for Change.

“It is that unity of purpose that brings about change. It’s been a great privilege to work with both Patricia, Songezo and many other leaders to say this journey must culminate together, we must together, and there are many others that we are currently engaged with.”

Meet the Leaders’ Council of Unite for Change 💪🏽🇿🇦



Our founding Leaders’ Council brings together diverse, experienced, and values-driven leadership, united by a shared purpose to fix local government and build a better SA.



In no particular order, our council members are:

🔸 Dr… pic.twitter.com/GPYhIPw9sj — UniteforChangeSA (@Unite4ChangeZA) October 5, 2025

More than a political party

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille said Unite for Change is more than just a political party.

“It’s a new inclusion direction, consolidating our parties and resources, but it is but the first step. The real hard work is to persuade South Africans to join the quest for something better.

“Don’t give up hope, South Africans. We should never give up hope, come and join in your quest for a better South Africa. Now is the time, especially for the young people, to design your own future,” De Lille said.

ALSO READ: President Cyril Ramaphosa did not defend the work of DA, Mbalula says [VIDEO]

Reset of SA political leadership

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi called for a complete reset of South Africa’s political leadership, one that prioritises vision, integrity, and generational renewal.

“The quality of elected leadership really matters.It requires two related changes in perspective for political parties. It means accepting that no single political party has all the qualities needed to turn South Africa around.

“Unite for Change should not belong to the people who lead their respective political parties.

It should belong to South Africans. Now is not the time to massage and fuel egos. South Africa and its people need the best and most capable to make laws and policy decisions that irrevocably affect their lives,” Zibi said.

“We are in this mess because the exact opposite is common, where people of questionable character, history and capability have the reins of power and destroy institutions and people’s lives,” Zibi said.

More details

The trio said they will fully merge only after 2029 because the parties are currently represented in Parliament and legislatures.

The parties said further details on leadership structures, policy priorities, campaign strategies and an elective conference are expected to be outlined in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Mashaba v Zille for Joburg mayor? ActionSA leader won’t rule out return