Rival Bojanala ANCWL factions elect two executive committees

Rival factions are both claiming legitimacy, raising concerns about deepening divisions ahead of key elections.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in the Bojanala region was plunged into turmoil after two parallel elective regional conferences were held, each electing its own executive committee and both claiming legitimacy.

The emergence of rival structures sets the stage for fierce factional battles in the platinum belt, with the potential to spill into other ANCWL formations and the mother body itself.

The dispute comes at a critical moment, as the ANC is about to embark on an intensive renewal programme and prepares to launch its campaign for the 2026 local government elections.

PEC convenes contested conference

The ANCWL North West provincial executive committee (PEC) convened a conference at Soshanguve Hotel in Tshwane, where a new regional executive committee (REC) was elected under the PEC’s authority.

This was despite concerns about irregularities flagged in the lead-up to the meeting and that it was held away from the regional jurisdiction.

The PEC-sanctioned list comprised Johanna Libidike as regional chair, Shiela Mabale-Huma as deputy chair, Zukiswa Vezi as regional secretary, Gontse Matebesi as deputy secretary and Dimakatso Kgosimora as treasurer.

The additional members were Christinah Malola, Balu Chipape, Reina Motaung, Letta Mokadi, Lerato Morapedi, Kgomotso Nkolisi, Lerato Kgafela, Kgomotso Mafa, Gaba Manaiwa and Sonia Matlawe.

Rival conference held in Rustenburg

Dissatisfied members boycotted the Soshanguve conference believing it was irregular and questioned the jurisdiction being held in Tshwane in Gauteng, instead of in Bojanala in North West.

The disillusioned members who accused the PEC of divisive handling of the process staged a separate conference at Ben Marais Hall in Rustenburg.

They argued that ANC election guidelines had been ignored and the road map for the conference was never properly implemented.

At the Rustenburg gathering, delegates elected a new regional executive committee led by Basebi Lekoro as chair, Majo Seoketsa as deputy chair, Monica Zwide as secretary, Dikeledi Selotlego as deputy secretary and Dorothy Mabika as treasurer.

‘Successful and democratic’

The Rustenburg group insists it is the legitimate and democratically elected leadership, mirroring claims by the Soshanguve faction, which maintains its mandate was sanctioned by the PEC.

In a congratulatory statement, regional secretary Monica Zwide, from the new PEC elected at Ben Marais Hall, described the Rustenburg conference as “successful and democratic”.

Now the ANC leadership in the province has the mammoth task of uniting the two factions to pull in the same direction before the division deepens.