Solly Mapaila: SACP is not contesting local government elections to get government jobs

The SACP wants accountable leaders in government positions, says general secretary Solly Mapaila.

The SA Communist Party (SACP) is not contesting the local government elections independently for selfish reasons, says secretary-general Solly Mapaila.

Speaking at the commemoration service of Joe Slovo, former SACP leader and theorist, leading member of the ANC and a commander of the ANC’s military wing uMkhonto weSizwe, on Tuesday in Soweto, Mapaila said some in the political arena believe that SACP leaders were contesting elections without the ANC for the first time because they wanted government jobs.

But he said this is not true.

“I do not want to go to government. I will not go to government. When we transition to socialism, it might be interesting to build a different system, but not now.

“I am not going to government, so those who are saying we are taking this decision because we do not have deployment. I do not care about deployment, I do not want deployment,” he said.

Mapaila said he has been offered the opportunity to represent the SACP in a government position, but he has refused several such offers.

“I have been invited by various presidents to come to government, and I said no. Even the SACP said go to government, and I said no. This is not personal, it’s about the working class,” said Mapaila.

Unity in the alliance

He said the SACP is still committed to the tripartite alliance, but unity in the alliance is not real unity if it’s not based on principle.

“We have had too much time, our people have been very patient with us, comrade president. You cannot find a revolution in which people have been as patient as in the South African revolution.

“With so many resources presiding over poverty, even the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are shocked when they analyse the economic situation of South Africa,” he said.

Can the SACP win elections?

Mapaila also pushed back against those who believe the SACP lacks the support it needs to contest the local government elections.

“We are not going it alone, we are going with the people. This is not even a gamble; we are not gambling with the life of the communist party.

“We are fighting the primary struggles of the working class, so we take responsibility and no longer delegate to somebody who does not even account to us,” he said.

‘SACP members need protection from the ANC’

Mapaila said the material conditions in South Africa have changed drastically since 1994 and demand a strong SACP that cannot be bought.

“We have to take some of our comrades into protection because they are threatened even by ANC leaders. This cannot be acceptable, comrade president.

“The attitude of some of our comrades in the movement who believe that they are Gods of politics must come to an end.

“Politics is for everybody; it’s for the working class. No one owns politics in this country.”

Mapaila said the SACP and the ANC have met on several occasions in bilateral meetings, but these have not yielded positive results.

“We need proper commitment in practice.”

Apology

Mapaila also apologised to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was disrupted by SACP members who did not want him to speak at a forum. As the president was being introduced, members sang songs expressing their dissatisfaction with the ANC’s decision to form the government of national unity.

“When we have invited leaders to our forum, let’s give them respect. I have been hauled several times in meetings by hired hooligans, and we do not want such tendencies to come into the SACP.”

Is there still hope for the alliance?

Despite these problems, both the ANC and the SACP say they will remain part of the historic alliance.

Mapaila added that the SACP is also organising a conference of all left-leaning organisations.

“We are building a movement to save the South African revolution collectively, so we are talking to everybody, including the trade unions.

“When we meet with them, we are not selling out, we are engaging leaders of different organisations so that we can rescue the South African revolution from monopoly capital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa told those gathered at the event that he believes the SACP and the ANC must continue engaging about their differences.

“The ANC is on record as saying the decision, which we respect by the party to run for the elections on its own, will be a historic mistake.

“It will weaken the alliance, it will distract our people from knowing who to vote for,” he said.

He also said the SACP’s decision to contest the ANC at the polls could weaken its grip on state power.

He said the two parties must focus on what strengthens them and not what weakens the alliance.

“We must protect the alliance and unite it. That is why we are pleased that even as we differ, we are still able to get together, as we are today, we are still able to attend each other’s events,” he said.

He said he hopes to see the SACP at the ANC’s 114th birthday celebrations in Rustenburg on Saturday.

