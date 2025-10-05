Salary increases tear Polokwane council apart

Why are some getting increases over others? It's a question that has threatened to halt governance in Polokwane.

A war of words is brewing at the beleaguered Polokwane local municipality in Limpopo between the Congress of the People (Cope), the municipality, and the ruling ANC over salary increases of councillors and staff.

This, after the municipality was recently granted a Grade 6 status by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Grade 6 status in a South African municipality signifies a high level of capacity and stature, placing it on par with metropolitan municipalities and reflecting significant revenue generation (over R2.5 billion annually) and population size (over 681,000).

This classification is a step towards full metropolitan status, indicating enhanced service delivery, improved infrastructure, and greater potential for economic growth and investment.

Councillors get a pay increase

At the centre of controversy was the municipal council’s decision to approve a salary increase only for councillors, leaving other staffers in the lurch. This raised serious eyebrows and left Cope spitting fire.

“We, as Cope, strongly condemn the decision by the Polokwane municipal council to consider salary increases for councillors only,” said acting general-secretary Erick Mohlapamaswi.

Mohlapamaswi said a proposal was tabled during a council meeting on Wednesday to adjust councillors’ salaries in line with the Grade 6 classification.

However, he said no similar provision was made for the municipality’s administrators and workers, whose tireless efforts were instrumental in achieving that milestone.

“It is deeply unjust that only councillors are set to benefit from the Grade 6 upgrade, while the very people who worked day and night to secure this achievement are being left behind.

“Administrators and municipal workers played a key role in meeting the standards required for this new status. Why are they being sidelined in these discussions?” he asked.

Mohlapamaswi branded the decision discriminatory and exploitative. He warned that it set a dangerous precedent where councillors benefit from the hard work of others without recognition of the broader workforce’s contribution.

“This is nothing short of an insult to the men and women who ensure this municipality runs effectively. We cannot allow a situation where councillors receive fat cheques while administrators, who arguably work even harder, are overlooked.

“Cope is calling on the executive mayor and the entire Council to urgently reconsider this decision and ensure that salary adjustments apply to all staff, including administrators and municipal workers, not just councillors.

“Cope also insists that the quality-of-service delivery to communities must also reflect the Grade 6 status. A Grade 6 classification is not just about salary scales for politicians. It also implies higher standards of governance, improved service delivery, and better conditions for all stakeholders, including workers and residents”

‘Cheap politicking’

The ANC and municipality said the claims were far from the truth.

“The ANC in the Peter Mokaba region holds that the misleading narratives led by some political parties are nothing but cheap politicking that lacks foundation. The ANC further believes that the achievement of the Grade 6 status by Polokwane and the metro status will bring tremendous benefits not only to the employees of Polokwane, but also to all residents, especially with regard to local economic growth and the creation of job opportunities.

“The Grade 6 status does confirm in unequivocal terms that the ANC-led Polokwane municipality under executive mayor comrade Makoro John Mpe is indeed on the rise for the overall benefit of its residents,” party regional secretary, Lesiba Matsemela said on Friday.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala branded Cope’s sentiments as totally devoid of truth.

“The truth is that the remuneration of councillors is guided strictly by the determination of upper limits of salaries, allowances and benefits of different members of municipal councils, as published annually in the Government Gazette by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). Municipal councils are legally obligated to align with these gazetted determinations and do not act outside of that framework,” he said.

Selala added: “Salary levels of section 56/57 managers (senior managers) within municipalities are graded from Level 1 up to Level 10, depending on the size and grading of a municipality,” said Selala.

He said in line with the current Grade 6 classification, salaries of senior managers are set at Level 8, as prescribed by the relevant ministerial frameworks.

“For all other municipal officials below section 56/57 level, salary increases and benefits are not determined by Council or local arrangements. They are negotiated nationally at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC), where both recognised unions in local government (SAMWU and IMATU) represent employees, and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) represents municipalities as the employer body.

“The outcomes of these national negotiations are binding on all municipalities, including Polokwane, and are implemented accordingly each year.

The Polokwane municipality reaffirms its firm obligation to implement all agreements concluded through nationally established labour processes.

“Equally, the municipality is determined that the sustained Grade 6 status shall not merely signify compliance with national remuneration frameworks, but shall also translate into deepened governance excellence, enhanced service delivery and tangible developmental outcomes that uplift the quality of life for the communities we proudly serve,” explained Selala.

