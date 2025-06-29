WATCH: Sasco calls for immediate removal of Minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Sasco said the higher education minister is 'incompetent'.

The South African Students Congress (SASCO) has called for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, saying she has failed to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Sasco briefed the media on Sunday to discuss the state of the Higher Education Ministry, NSFAS, and the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA).

Calls for Nkabane to be axed

They are the third organisation this week to call for the minister’s axing, after the EFF and the DA also lodged complaints against her.

Nkabane has come under fire after being embroiled in allegations of corruption as well as the illegal appointment of the Seta board by “misleading” parliament by providing false information about the procedure for appointing the Seta chairs – a list dominated by ANC cadres – and the composition of the panel that appointed the chairs.

WATCH: Sasco president Alungile Amtshe speaking about Minister Nobuhle Nkabane

[WATCH] SASCO president Alungile Kamtshe says the Department of Higher Education led by Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has failed to deliver on its basic responsibilities including NSFAS. Kamtshe also flags "flawed" board appointments. pic.twitter.com/6NfuaKxF8u Read more Should South Africa do away with deputy ministers? June 29, 2025

ALSO READ: ‘A lying minister in Cabinet’: Why has Ramaphosa not fired Nkabane?

‘Nkabane incompetent’

Sasco president Alungile Amtshe said their historical and contemporary mission is to fight for a “fundamentally transformed and democratic education system.”

Amtshe said Nkabane in “incompetent.”

The crisis facing students today is not incidental. It is the direct result of poor governance by the Department of Higher Education and Training and the opportunistic, malicious, and poor bourgeoisie agenda by the university and college management.

“It is our contention that DHAT, led by Minister Nobuhle Nkabane, within the government of national unity, has consistently failed to deliver on its most basic responsibilities, from the catastrophic delays in NSFAS first disbursements to the flawed appointment of the boards of strategic entities meant to accelerate access to training and higher education,” Amtshe said.

ALSO READ: ‘Reputational discomfort’: Minister apologises to Advocate Motau over Seta panel claim

University and college managers

Amtshe said the failures also include the chronic underfunding of institutions that serve the children of the working class and the poor.

“University and college managers behave like ruthless CEOs of profit-driven enterprises, compromising the same stakeholders whom they are appointed to protect, the commodifying of Education, prioritizing elitist interests of enforcing austerity measures that crush the poor while protecting the comfort of the privileged.

“These managements are complicit in the systemic exclusion of black and working-class students, perpetuating a two-tier education system that serves capital, not the people, Amtshe said.

[WATCH] SASCO is calling for the immediate removal of Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/gQDs1gs1fm — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 29, 2025

‘No choice’

Amtshe said they have been left with no choice but to take a “drastic stance.”

“It is such that we have no other choice but to call for the immediate removal of the Minister of Higher Education, Minister Nobuhle Nkabane.”

Amid rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa was put under pressure to fire Nkabane last week.

ALSO READ: ‘We are not xenophobic’: No justification to favour foreign academics over South Africans, says ANC MP