‘Scars to heal:’ Hill‑Lewis admits bruised ties with Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen dropped political bombshells, blasting his Cabinet demotion under Hill‑Lewis.

DA leader Geordin Hill‑Lewis has conceded that his once‑close bond with predecessor John Steenhuisen has been badly strained by the party’s bruising leadership shake‑up, admitting the fallout has left “scars” that will take time to heal.

Hill‑Lewis, elected at the DA’s federal congress at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on 12 April 2026, succeeded Steenhuisen, who had been credited with growing the party’s popularity and ushering it into power through the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Reshuffle

The transition has been anything but smooth. In June, Steenhuisen dropped political bombshells, blasting his Cabinet demotion under Hill‑Lewis, defending himself over the party’s salary scandal, and warning of fractures inside the DA.

The reshuffle saw him moved from agriculture minister to deputy minister of trade and industry, as Hill‑Lewis unveiled sweeping changes to sharpen the party’s role in governance and honour the mandate of 3.5 million voters.

Rift

Speaking ahead of the DA’s federal council meeting, Hill‑Lewis acknowledged the personal cost of his decision, the Sunday Times reported.

“It’s going to take some time for John and me to find each other,” he said. “But I have a lot of affection for him. I always have. 100% support him in doing a great job [as deputy minister] in the trade & industry portfolio. I think he has a lot of talent and value to add there, and I genuinely wish him the best.”

Unapologetic

Despite that, Hill‑Lewis was unapologetic about sidelining his predecessor.

“I think removing him was the right decision for the country and for the party. I’ll defend it to anyone,” he said.

The federal council met for the first time since Steenhuisen alleged that a company owned by former DA leader Tony Leon was using its proximity to DA ministers to benefit clients.

Scandal

Hill‑Lewis dismissed claims that Steenhuisen’s remarks exposed misconduct in the DA, accusing political opponents of manufacturing a scandal.

“It’s almost laughable. There is just one thing conspicuously and glaringly absent from any of this, and that is a single suggestion of any wrongdoing by anyone,” he said.

“John made a comment; that comment was jumped on by our political opponents, and they made hay of it, but there was nothing there to sustain it.”

‘Leave controversy’

Hill‑Lewis said he had urged Steenhuisen to leave the controversy behind and focus on his new role.

“I have spoken to John Steenhuisen. I said we have to focus on the positive work he has to do at trade & industry. He has to stop these distractions that give his political opponents the opportunity to have fun and try to make hay, even if there is absolutely no substance.”

Hill‑Lewis criticised Steenhuisen’s public dispute with Leon, saying it had gifted rivals an unnecessary opportunity.

“The public disagreement he’s had with the other former leader, Tony Leon, has absolutely not been helpful and has been jumped on by our opponents to try and sensationalise that which is really just nothing. Hopefully, it’s over now, and John can focus positively on the work that they have,” he said.

Betrayal

Steenhuisen accused Hill‑Lewis of betrayal in an interview with News24.

“He gave my head to a baying mob of hyenas,” Steenhuisen charged, adding: “The hyenas have been circling for months, waiting for the moment to pounce. And now they’ve torn me down.”

Confirming his demotion from Minister of Agriculture to Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Steenhuisen described the move as a humiliating setback.

Despite the bitterness, Steenhuisen insisted he remained committed to the party’s mission.

Steenhuisen’s explosive remarks – especially his “hyenas” metaphor – have exposed deep tensions within the party. “I’ve been pushed aside, but I won’t be silenced,” he declared.