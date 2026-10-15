Shingange emerges as Cosatu president with Losi as general secretary

Deputy president Mike Shingange becomes new president of Cosatu, defeating Mabutho Cele from Sadtu at 15th national congress.

Cosatu has finally elected its top leadership, with deputy president Mike Shingange becoming the new president of the federation, with Zingiswa Losi becoming the new general secretary, a result that was widely anticipated.

After three days of intense debate about leadership elections, policy decisions and the federation’s support for either the ANC or the SA Communist Party (SACP) in the local government elections, Cosatu concluded its 15th national congress yesterday.

Shingange becomes new president of Cosatu

Shingange won the presidency, defeating Mabutho Cele, the deputy president of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

Shingange is known for his support of the SACP, a position that also aligns with his union, National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which has advocated for the ANC to be ditched in favour of the SACP as the workers’ party of choice in the upcoming elections.

The Nehawu stance has been consistent since the previous Cosatu congress.

However, the majority of union affiliates rejected this proposal, arguing the ANC remains a vital part of the alliance and such a shift would create division.

The SACP opposes the current government of national unity and has decided to contest the local elections independently from the ANC.

Neutral position allowing a vote for either ANC or SACP

As a result, a neutral position was adopted, allowing for either party to be voted for, provided they prioritise workers’ interests in their election agendas and governance.

Some delegates who support the SACP argue that the ANC has lost its way by promoting neoliberal policies that favour big business, while the SACP is seen as closer to the workers and a consistent vanguard for working class.

Losi’s election means that former general secretary Solly Phetoe is out. Some claim that Losi’s gender and her alignment with the ANC contributed to her success with the backing of pro-ANC unions.

Others suggest she received sympathetic votes because she is not a member of a union affiliate and would have been in limbo if not elected.

However, many unions criticised both Losi’s and Phetoe’s tenures, asserting that under their leadership, Cosatu’s voice was largely absent from national political and economic discourse, as well as from effectively articulating workers’ interests.

Seeks growth after membership decline

Other leaders elected this week include Susan Khumalo as the first deputy president, Mbali Blose as the second deputy president, Kgomotso Makhupola as national treasurer and Gerald Twala as deputy general secretary.

While Cosatu is now on a path to growth in membership, it previously experienced a decline due to economic downturns, retrenchments and the rise of labour brokers offering cheaper labour to companies.

The federation also lost many affiliates to the South African Federation of Trade Unions, led by Zwelinzima Vavi, Cosatu’s former general secretary.

The congress reconvened in Kempton Park after a controversial month-long adjournment, due to disagreements among affiliates about leadership matters and their choice between the ANC and SACP.