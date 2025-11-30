‘Shivambu was better off in the EFF’: Is Afrika Mayibuye crashing before liftoff?

An analyst believes Floyd Shivambu complemented Julius Malema's character.

Questions have been raised about the founder of Afrika Mayibuye’s ability to kick-start his new political party and make it a formidable player in the country’s political landscape.

This comes after the party’s deputy president, Robert Nwedo stepped down from his role last week.

He said he would speak more about his decision to resign at a media briefing he is expected to have.

His resignation is hot on the heels of the sacking of Dr Nolubabalo Mcinga, who occupied the deputy president position before Nwedo.

Mcinga was fired for misconduct after she allegedly had a meeting with the founder of the MK Party. Jacob Zuma.

Mcinga has accused Shivambu of being “paranoid” and entertaining gossip.

There have been resignations in the lower structures of the party.

Last week the party was expected to host a fundraising gala dinner but it was postponed to a later date in December some believe that it has something to do with the leadership squabbles inside the party.

The Citizen spoke to Theo Neethling, a political analyst from University of Free State (UFS). He believes Shivambu was better off in the EFF.

“In my assessment, Shivambu was better off in the EFF with Julius Malema as party leader. Their personalities were complimentary, with each other’s traits balancing the other and thus created as strong and effective whole needed for a party of substance,” he said.

Crisis inside Afrika Mayibuye

Neethling said the resignations, and internal battles within the party at such an early stage are an indication of an organisation in a crisis.

“This raises serious questions about the internal cohesion and long-term viability of the party,” he said.

Neethling said party’s that are normally centred around the personality of their leader have small chances of survival.

“A party built largely on single-handed leadership is highly unlikely to survive. A strong leader needs a broad basis of supportive, visionary, and competent, backbone leadership to become a political party of substance.

“This is why I am of the view that the prospects for Shivambu’s party—less than three months old—appear dim,” he said.

Neethling believes Shivambu lacks the political magnetism of his former leader, Julius Malema, and the political landscape is already saturated with small, competing formations.

“Against this backdrop, it is difficult to see how the Afrika Mayibuye Movement can carve out a sustainable future.

“Shivambu’s claim that the new party would be a family project and would become the most successful political organisation in South Africa now appears hollow and exceedingly fragile,” he said.

ALSO READ: Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma: Siblings ‘targeted’ by the state or should they face the music?

Power and Positions

He said fights for positions were normal for all political parties but he said it is surprising that there seems to be infighting when the party is only three months old.

“Fights for power and positions are common in the formation of new political parties in South Africa because party-building is intensely shaped by personal ambition, factional politics, and a highly competitive political landscape. Access to resources and patronage is also a factor,” he said.

A fragmented left

Shivambu had announced that Afrika Mayibuye will contest in the upcoming local government elections.

He has described his party as a leftist force that will represent the aspirations of masses of black people.

He left the EFF last after what is believed to be a leadership squabble with Malema who co-founded the party with him.

Currently three parties who are led by seasoned politicians claim to be on the left and they also claim to represent the masses of black South Africans. That is the EFF, MK Party and Afrika Mayibuye.

The leaders of these parties do not get along leading to a fragmented left front.

NOW READ: MK party slams Ramaphosa’s leadership, describes G20 summit as ‘political theatre’