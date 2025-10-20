South Africans must be prioritised for jobs, IFP leader says

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said illegal migration is a crisis in South Africa

Companies must prioritise South Africans when they recruit staff, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa says.

He was speaking in Soweto at the weekend where the party celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“We must prioritise employment for South Africans. An 80-20 employment target – at least 80% of jobs in companies must be reserved for our own people.

“Our country’s future depends on the opportunities we create for our youth, our women, our small enterprise owners because only when South Africans prosper can our nation truly thrive.

“Putting South Africans first is our core commitment whether it is safeguarding our borders, defending our jobs, or ensuring safety. Illegal migration is not just an issue; it poses a security threat and is a severe burden on our fiscus,” he said.

Skilled foreigners

However, he said the country does need foreign nationals who have rare skills.

“The IFP firmly supports legal migration. We need skilled workers to grow our economy. But illegal migration is a crisis – a national emergency.

“Estimates suggest that up to 15% of the population may be undocumented. Illegal immigrants breach our borders, threaten our security and strain our already fragile resources,” he said.

IFP supporters during the party’s 50th anniversary celebration in Soweto, 18 October 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Stretched resources

He said government must take proactive steps to address illegal immigration and its impact.

“Our country’s resources are stretched thin – our health, education, social programmes – these are for our citizens first.

“We cannot allow the crisis of illegal migration to undermine our sovereignty and security. We call on government agencies to work together – using all legal means – to repatriate those who are here unlawfully, and to protect South Africa’s borders and communities,” he said.

N1 bus accident and ARVs

Hlabisa’s remarks come as police are investigating how a large amount of medicine, including antiretroviral drugs, landed on a bus to Zimbabwe and and Malawi without proper documentation.

The drugs were discovered after the bus had an accident on the N1 near Makhado in Limpopo last week.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni warned foreign nationals to respect South African laws after this discovery.

The leaders of the Zimbabwean community in South Africa have also condemned the incident and have appealed for their countrymen to respect the laws in their host nation.

