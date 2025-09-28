‘Leave parliament and Cabinet too’: How Stan Mathabatha was convinced not to abandon ANC position

ANC provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, confirmed this week that Mathabatha remains the ANC Limpopo chair.

A threat by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo may have swayed Land Reform and Rural Development Deputy Minister Chupu Stan Mathabatha not to go ahead with a controversial decision to step aside as ANC Limpopo chairperson.

Mathabatha wrote to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula earlier this month, informing him of his intention to step aside, and complaining about party internal squabbles at the recent Waterberg and Vhembe regional elective conferences.

He told Mbalula he was doing so in an endeavour to protect his integrity.

This, however, did not sit well with the league, which gave him an ultimatum.

“If comrade Mathabatha feels that what he calls his integrity is too big for the ANC, he might as well pen a short resignation letter without causing drama. This must be accompanied by his resignation from parliament and his role as a deputy minister of Land Reform and Rural Development,” said the league.

ANC provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, confirmed this week that Mathabatha remains the ANC Limpopo chairperson.

He said Mathabatha was robustly engaged and convinced at the ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at Frans Mohlala House (ANC Limpopo headquarters) in Polokwane last Friday.

In June 2022, Mathabatha won his third term as Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson, beating the province’s former ANC deputy provincial chairperson, Dickson Masemola, who is now deputy minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

The ANC in the province announced that the current PEC’s term of office ends in June 2026, and Mathabatha is expected to hold office until then.

A visit to Luthuli House

Madadzhe said Mbalula had invited ANC PEC Limpopo officials and members to Luthuli House on 4 September 2025. He said the meeting was billed to discuss Mathabatha’s letter.

At that meeting, Madadzhe said Mbalula informed the PEC that he had rejected Mathabatha’s step-aside proposal and referred the letter to the PEC for its own deliberation and resolution.

“During the special meeting of the ANC Limpopo PEC last week, Mathabatha was afforded the opportunity to present his reasons for seeking to step aside. Members engaged extensively and robustly on the matter, taking into account the sentiments raised both in the letter and in his presentation,” Madadzhe told The Citizen.

“After robust and constructive engagements, the PEC resolved not to support the provincial chairperson’s decision to step aside from the party. The PEC’s decision was informed by the fact that the basis Mathabatha outlined in his letter does not fall within the ambit of the step-aside rule.

“The PEC further agreed that the provincial chairperson should remain in office as duly elected by branches, and should continue to exercise his roles and responsibilities until the end of his term of office”

ANC stands by Stan

Madadzhe added that the PEC further reaffirmed its full confidence in Mathabatha and his leadership.

“We further directed the PEC officials to initiate a process to strengthen unity within the ANC, which should contribute to consolidating cohesion within the PEC, across the province, and within the broader structures of the organisation.

“We emphasised that the ANC in Limpopo remains firmly focused on the pressing task of uniting the movement, strengthening its organisational capacity, and delivering on the mandate given to it by branches.

“Our foremost priority remains ensuring that the ANC continues to serve the people of Limpopo with dedication, discipline, and commitment,” Madadzhe added.

