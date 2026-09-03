Stand-in Premier for Gauteng as Lesufi takes sick leave

Maile is taking over to allow Premier Lesufi, who is currently on sick leave, to recover.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed Lebogang Maile as Acting Premier of the Gauteng Province from Thursday, 3 September to Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

This was confirmed by the provincial government on Thursday.

Maile is taking over to allow Premier Lesufi, who is currently on sick leave, to recover.

“During this period, Acting Premier Lebogang Maile will assume all the duties, authority, and obligations of the Office of the Premier to ensure the continued and smooth running of the Gauteng Provincial Government.”

This is a developing story.