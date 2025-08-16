SACP comes to SANDF chief’s rescue after criticism over foreign policy comments

South Africa has been criticised for its unclear foreign policy of non-alignment.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has come to the defence of South Africa’s army chief, General Rudzana Maphwanya.

This comes after the government distanced itself from controversial comments made by Mphwanya during his recent trip to Iran.

Maphwananya came under fire for suggesting that South Africa and Iran have common goals. He also criticised Israel for its actions in the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday the SACP said there was nothing wrong with the comments Maphwanya made.

“The SANDF chief’s comments in Iran regarding political and policy questions reportedly included South Africa’s adopted and correctly articulated policy positions on Palestine.” it said.

“This reflects South Africa’s international relations and cooperation policy, including solidarity.”

The SACP believes that the government seems to be punishing Maphwanya for his comments.

“The government and the Presidency in particular, appears to have begun to act to isolate and punish the chief of the military for the alleged contravention of military code regarding political statements and policy statements made during the trip.

“This action is not an objective act of correcting the defence conduct of a soldier but is a political capitulation to Western-aligned imperialist, right-wing pressure directly influenced by the imperialists’ political interests.”

South Africa’s foreign policy dilemma

The SACP accused the South African government of mixed messages concerning its foreign policy.

“It clearly appears that the government is being cajoled to project itself as pro-West and anti-Iran.”

Will action be taken against Maphwanya

The party also said Maphwanya’s comments should not be compared to the actions of DA MP Andrew Whitfield who went to the US on an unapproved trip during his time as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently removed Whitfield as the deputy minister.

“This comparison is incorrect, as Maphwanya’s visit took place within the framework of military regulations with the full knowledge of the Minister of Defence whereas Whitfield’s visit was unauthorised.

“The SACP rejects the impending acts of isolation and scapegoating of Maphwanya to appease Western imperialist forces and their domestic agents. compromising South Africa’s sovereign right to formulate and implement its own foreign policy, including on defence cooperation.”

The party said any actions by the government towards Maphwanya as military chief must be based on strengthening the country’s military institutions and their capabilities.

“The SACP rejects any attempt at dictating which nations South Africa may have bilateral relations with, including defence, trade and investment.

“We will defend our country’s right to build relations based on mutual respect, equality and solidarity, free from the dictatorship of Washington, Brussels or their local political surrogates.”

Tensions with the U.S

The SACP’s remarks come as South Africa is on a mission to reset relations with the US.

The Trump administration has also slapped South Africa with a 30% tariff on exports.

Relations with the US have been strained since the spreading of misinformation by some civic organisations.

