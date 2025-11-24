‘There will be no ‘no-go zones’ in Gauteng’ after 2 MK Party members killed in Soweto

It warned against any attempt to return South Africa to 'the days of political violence in trains, hostels and communities'.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has condemned the deadly shooting that left two members dead and another critically injured during a recruitment drive at Dube Hostel in Soweto, insisting it “will not yield to acts of political intolerance”.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon during what the party described as a routine mobilisation campaign.

‘No-go zones in Gauteng’

The MK party said it was fully cooperating with investigators and would formally report the incident to both the Independent Electoral Commission and the police.

The party stressed that it would not be intimidated by violence aimed at derailing its political activities.

“As the MK party, we unequivocally state that there will not be any ‘no-go zones’ in Gauteng, or anywhere else in the country. We will not yield to acts of political intolerance and intimidation,” it said.

It warned against any attempt to return South Africa to “the days of political violence in trains, hostels and communities”, saying the country had “endured a long and painful journey” to escape that era.

It also stressed its cooperation with investigators to ensure justice is served.

ALSO READ: Gigaba speaks out about his political future after stepping aside from ANC activities

Two killed, one fighting for his life

According to the party, three MK party members, identified as comrades Virginia, Mabasa and Nzuza, were shot as they conducted recruitment activities.

“Two members, a male and female, were shot and rushed to the hospital,” the party said. Virginia was treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and discharged at around 8pm. Mabasa, however, “remains in critical condition, fighting for his life”.

The tragedy deepened when Nzuza was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The MK party said he had just returned from transporting the injured to hospital and opening a case at Meadowlands police station when he was ambushed.

Police have since opened cases of murder and attempted murder at Meadowlands police station.

ALSO READ: MK party rejects G20 declaration’s ‘erosion of African sovereignty’

‘No retaliation’

The MK party has urged its members to remain calm and not retaliate.

“We call on all our members and supporters to refrain from responding to this cowardly violence with retaliation against members of other political parties,” it said, reiterating that its struggle was a “peaceful revolution dedicated to the complete liberation of black people”.

The party said its mission includes freeing “even those who oppose us from mental bondage” and ensuring dignity and equality for all.

Further updates will be issued as investigations progress. The party also thanked police and medical teams for their swift response.

NOW READ: MK party slams Ramaphosa’s leadership, describes G20 summit as ‘political theatre’