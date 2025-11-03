‘They are using your votes to steal’: Malema warns Seshogo residents about voting for the ANC

Julius Malema says voters must 'punish' the ANC for failing to deliver basic services.

EFF leader Julius Malema said those who will vote for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections will give the party the power to “steal” from the state.

He was speaking in Seshego, Limpopo, over the weekend at an event where he handed a house to Sello Mamabolo, a disabled pensioner.

Malema presented the house to Mamabolo on Sunday after promising him a house fit for someone with his needs during a by-election in July 2025.

“These people just stole more than a billion from Tembisa Hospital. Tembisa Hospital is like this because of them. If you vote for them, you are telling them to go and steal more.

“They are using your vote to steal. This means that you are also a thief because you are helping thieves to steal, because you are giving them the weapon to steal money from the state,” said Malema.

Service delivery failures

Malema said the ANC is failing to deliver basic services, such as water and proper roads, in the area.

“How do you vote for people who do not build proper roads for you? Imagine when you drive on gravel road and there is dust all over you. Why would you vote for people like that? That dust must remind you that you must punish them when you get to the voting station.

“The power to vote them out is in your hands you do not realise how much power you have, use that power to fight corruption and maladministration,” he said.

Rule of law

He also blamed the ANC for a dysfunctional police service and the scourge of drugs in communities.

“The police know these houses that are selling nyaope (drugs) they deliver these drugs with police cars they cannot do anything to help you because they are all captured.

“Now we want to take them out of this capture and rescue the future of our children each day a prisoner in this country receives R300 and in a month that is R15000 and then they give you R350 a month. Criminals are getting paid more than you and you are the only ones that can stop that,” he said.

‘White hobos’

Malema said even ‘hobos’ who have access to shelters live better than ordinary citizen who pay municipal rates but do not get services.

“You do not have running water but a hobo has hot water to bath and even when you do not have water that water is not hot. A white man who is a hobo never forgets that he is a human being and needs to have a hot shower.

“Therefore, he will never accept any condition that he knows is not humanly acceptable, but your conditions are worse than that of a white hobo, but you are allowing them to treat you like that,” he said.

‘If they mess with you’

He said the residents should stand up for themselves and remove the ANC as a lesson to other parties who could replace the ANC.

“The political parties must know that if they mess with you, they will get removed the same way as Mandela’s ANC was removed.

“We have come out of apartheid, but we are still hungry, our people do not have jobs, and things are expensive. We are the only ones that can fight corruption, hunger and poverty, including inequality,” he said.

