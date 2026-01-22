Threat of election boycott over ignored ANC nomination report

ANC members, mainly in North West, say leadership inaction on proven list manipulation could force them to boycott elections.

The ANC’s failure to implement its own report on irregularities in the nomination of councillor candidates for the 2021 local government elections could come back to haunt the party once more.

Disgruntled ANC members, mainly from North West where most of the irregularities happened, have threatened to boycott this year’s local government elections unless the problem is corrected.

Disgruntled ANC members warn of possible election boycotts

The members, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals, accused Luthuli House of failing to give the matter the attention it deserved.

They claimed the Motlanthe Report has gathered dust since 2022.

“South Africa must know, this is going to be serious. The ANC must do something or they will sink further, again,” said one.

The Kgalema Motlanthe election committee, which oversees party electoral matters, was tasked with investigating the alleged manipulation of party candidate lists prior to the 2021 local elections.

The committee, assisted by members of the North West ANC provincial committee, found evidence of interference on the lists.