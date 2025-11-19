Transnet: Gigaba will ‘step aside’ when he is charged, says Mbalula

Malusi Gigaba is among several ANC leaders who have been implicated in allegations of state capture.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the former minister of public enterprises, Malusi Gigaba, will step down from public office if he is charged with corruption.

This comes after Gigaba appeared in court on Tuesday alongside several former Transnet executives.

Gigaba is accused of unduly benefiting from dubious government tenders, which cost the state billions.

“From the ANC’s side, if Malusi is charged with corruption, he will have to step aside. He will do that voluntarily, and there will be a statement to that effect if, by now, after this press conference, I get a letter from him,” said Mbalula, during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“It is consistent with the ANC policy of step aside, so there is no big deal about that,” he added.

This is not the first time that Gigaba has been summoned to appear at the High Court in Palm Ridge.

Clashes with the law

Gigaba was meant to appear at the same court a few days ago, but the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption in South Africa (IDAC) later released a statement saying it is engaging with the former minister.

On Tuesday, Gigaba’s lawyers released a media statement indicating that they are not pleased with the manner in which he is being treated by state officials.

“At this stage, the appearance is pursuant to Gigaba being in receipt of a J175 summons which reflects a date thereon for him to appear at Palm Ridge Court on 08 December 2025, in order for him to be added as a co-accused in the ongoing matter.

“However, our client obliged the state’s request to appear premature the summons date so as to have his matter consolidated on an expedited basis with the other co-accused.

“The charge sheet attached to the J175, which will turn into an indictment in due course, particularises the charges proffered against Gigaba at this current stage. The state has made the offer for docket disclosure, which will be attended to over a period of time, given its magnitude,” said the lawyers.

What happened on Tuesday?

The lawyer said Gigaba did not plead to any charges on Tuesday, describing the court appearance as a “procedural placement on the roll, nothing more”.

“Dr Gigaba maintains his innocence and rejects any suggestion of improper conduct.

“He will respond to the allegation in court, where evidence must be tested and adjudicated in accordance with the constitution and the rule of law.

“Out of respect for the judicial process, Dr Gigaba will not engage in conjecture or public speculation. He has cooperated fully with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) and will continue to do so within the bounds of due process,” they said.

The legal team called for open and transparent judicial proceedings to ensure that allegations are properly ventilated.

“Dr Gigaba awaits the state’s particulars so that the matter can be addressed substantively and fairly,” he said.

State Capture

The Zondo Commission, which probed allegations of state capture involving state companies, exposed maladministration and collusion between government administrators, politicians, and business.

There have been calls for the NPA to implement the recommendations of this commission. If this report is implemented, it could lead to the arrest of several ANC politicians.

