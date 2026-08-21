Tshwane mayor refuses to be intimidated by false claims before polls

Moya says she will not be distracted from service delivery despite ongoing attacks from opposition and coalition partners in Tshwane.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya stands firm and will not be intimidated by false allegations ahead of the local government elections, or distracted from service delivery, despite ongoing attacks from the opposition and coalition partners in the city.

DA Tshwane spokesperson for finance Jacqui Uys has called on Moya and her MMC of finance, Eugene Modise, to come clean and explain the plan to plug the R2 billion salary gap in Tshwane.

Tshwane has a R2 billion salary gap – DA

“The city’s budget is not genuinely funded, and the latest revelation of a R2 billion gap in the provision for staff costs confirms the serious concerns we have raised for months,” said Uys.

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“The city cannot continue to claim that it has a fully funded budget when billions of rands in known obligations are not adequately provided for.

“We raised the issue of the city’s under-budgeting for salaries with National Treasury, warning that this presented a significant financial risk.” Uys said it was not merely an accounting technicality.

“Tshwane’s small businesses have already been forced to effectively finance the city by waiting months to be paid for goods and services delivered,” Uys added.

“Now, the revelation of a massive shortfall in the city’s provision for salaries demonstrates that the financial crisis is far deeper than the ANC-led administration has admitted.

“A realistic adjustment budget must be brought before council to address the city’s deteriorating financial position properly.”

Moya says she will not be distracted from service delivery

Moya is also under attack from the ANC’s Kgoši Maepa, who accused her of corruption relating to renovations at her property.

Moya has not responded further to these allegations by the ANC and said she will not be intimidated or distracted by attempts to manufacture controversy around her ahead of the elections.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said the attack on Moya was because she was not a puppet mayor.

“Moya is a victim of her own success,” he said.

“She is the first mayor in a long time to get Tshwane moving forward and that puts a target on her back.”