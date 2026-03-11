US ambassador apologises for ‘undiplomatic’ remarks about SA

Bozell apologised after making undiplomatic remarks on hate speech and the judiciary, as Dirco emphasised protocol and bilateral cooperation.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola says the US ambassador to South Africa has been called in (demarched) to explain his “undiplomatic” remarks and has apologised.

Leo Brent Bozell III arrived in South Africa less than a month ago and has already begun ruffling feathers.

Speaking at a business conference hosted by BizNews in Hermanus, Western Cape, Bozell was critical of South Africa’s current policy trajectories.

US ambassador summoned after controversial remarks

He also mentioned the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, declaring it hate speech and saying he “didn’t care” about the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

Lamola briefed the media on Wednesday evening on current geopolitical developments, where he said the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) noted Bozell’s remarks.

“While South Africa welcomes active public diplomacy and the strengthening of bilateral ties, we emphasise that such engagements must remain consistent with established diplomatic etiquette and international protocols,” the minister said.

Dirco director-general Zane Dangor explained that the department had discussions with Bozell on Wednesday regarding his comments.

“Mr Bozell expressed his regrets that these comments detracted from any impression that he wanted to work with us constructively,” Dangor said during the question-and-answer session of the briefing.

Bozell apologises for undermining judiciary

This was the department’s second meeting with the ambassador since he arrived in the country.

The director-general said Bozell publicly apologised for any impression of undermining the judiciary, and the US mission issued a public apology on social media too.

Dangor said the ambassador emphasised the importance of building a mutually beneficial relationship between South Africa and the US, including addressing redress issues.

The minister said that South Africa views the US as a vital strategic partner for its economy and geopolitical issues.

He said South African companies remain significant investments in the US, particularly in sectors such as energy and chemicals.

SA-US relations

Lamola added that South Africa is a leading supplier of critical minerals to the US, and the bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at $15 billion.

“While our policies possess specific features to address historical injustice, they are aligned with international policies, even in the US,” he said.

The minister further touched on how crime in rural areas is not limited to white people, but affects all South Africans, regardless of race.

He said the South African Police Service had a meeting with the US Embassy to discuss rural safety priorities, budgets, and stakeholders.

SA’s foreign policy

“South Africa’s foreign policy is anchored in our constitutional commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Lamola said.

“South Africa’s non-alignment does not entail a preference for any geopolitical problem. Further, it represents our ability to engage all international partners and take positions on a case-by-case basis, guided by our human rights outlook and international law.”

Meanwhile, regarding tensions in the Middle East, the minister said South Africa condemns the violation of the United Nations by the US and Israel and the subsequent actions of the Iranian government.

Lamola advised South African citizens in the Middle East to register with local embassies for safety and support.

He also encouraged citizens to monitor government platforms and reports for relevant information and updates.