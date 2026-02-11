Vhembe ANC leaders head to court over disputed conference

Disgruntled ANC leaders in Vhembe have launched court action challenging conference outcomes they say violated party rules.

Disgruntled, sidelined ANC regional leaders are taking turns to take legal action against their party for allegedly violating its constitution and promoting their opponents to leadership.

Luthuli House is facing another legal clash with dissatisfied members from the ANC in Vhembe and former regional secretary Rudzani Ludere.

Ludere and his supporters are aggrieved by the outcome of last year’s elective regional conference.

Disgruntled leaders launched court action challenging conference

They are complaining about the role that Luthuli House, including the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and the Limpopo provincial executive committee at Frans Mohlala House in Polokwane, played in the disputed conference.

They also object to an internal investigation by the NEC into their grievances regarding the conference processes.

Ludere and nine other ANC members approached the High Court in Johannesburg seeking a review of the regional conference on 4 May last year and its decisions.

They want it declared irregular, unlawful, and invalid.

Decisions at the conference included the adoption of resolutions and the election of a new regional executive committee for Vhembe.

Decisions at conference

The dissatisfied members were frustrated when the ANC NEC, which conducted an internal investigation into the matter, found nothing untoward about the conference or its outcomes, including the elections and resolutions.

It’s unclear why the members approached the High Court in Johannesburg to challenge a conference held in Limpopo, which falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court in Pretoria.

Last year, a faction led by Ludere accused ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of cooperating with Limpopo provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe in trying to influence the outcomes of all Limpopo’s regional conferences to boost Mbalula’s own political fortune. They allegedly did so by sidelining Ludere’s faction.

Mbalula is said to be preparing to contest ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile to become the ANC president at the party’s national conference in 2027.

Another name being touted to succeed Ramaphosa is business tycoon and Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe.

Gezani wrote a damning letter to Mbalula and Madadzhe

Before the Vhembe conference last year, a ward 32 branch delegate, Henry Gezani, wrote a damning letter to Mbalula and Madadzhe about their alleged interference.

Gezani demanded an explanation as to why 69 of the 117 branches that passed an ANC audit were “banned from participating” in the conference, although they qualified.

According to Gezani, only branches that supported a faction led by former regional chair Tshitereke Matibe were allowed to participate in the conference, while branches backing Ludere were sidelined.

Matibe and his camp won the election, with Matibe elected as regional chair.

Luthuli House allegedly stripped Ludere of his power

Luthuli House allegedly stripped Ludere of his powers as regional secretary, giving these to the NEC deployees and the provincial structure.

Gezani claimed all the deployees were Mbalula’s lackeys who wanted to push him into the presidency in 2027.