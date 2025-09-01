Voluntary resignation rule backfires on party leader

AICM president Joseph Dibakwe was forced to resign under the rule he designed to remove his opponents

The Azanian Independent Community Movement (AICM) in North West is embroiled in political infighting that may undermine its strength as one of the civil society alternatives for the province’s disgruntled electorate.

Party president Joseph Dibakwe was recently forced to resign under his self-created “voluntary resignation” policy, which he had designed to remove councillors who were his opponents.

The rule required that members who were violating the party rules or defying its mandate should resign voluntarily. However, when his turn came to step down, he refused until the rule was enforced on him by the top leadership.

AICM national executive committee appointed secretary-general Given Bogatsu as acting president to replace Dibakwe.

ALSO READ: Ousted speaker in hot water for refusing to vacate post

Bogatsu had earlier accused Dibakwe of misappropriating party funds, but Dibakwe resisted calls by fellow NEC members to resign, regarding himself as immune from the voluntary resignation rule.

As a result of the rule, in 2023, the party removed two councillors for violating the policy.

“While this policy led to the removal of two councillors, it seems to be conveniently overlooked when that situation calls for the leader to answer to the use of party funds,” Bogatsu said. “Upholding the rule of law is crucial. If we expect municipal and political leaders to be accountable, it must start with us.”

Things came to a head at the party after tension between Bogatsu and Dibakwe increased when the ousted president declared Bogatsu a “non-member” and allegedly deleted information linking Bogatsu to the party, despite his election as secretary-general.

However, Dibakwe is challenging his removal and denies any allegations of embezzling party funds.

When approached for comment about the allegations levelled against him, Dibakwe told The Citizen via WhatsApp message to “provide me with membership of the fellow member before I respond”.

AICM is one of several civil society-based organisations that emerged in the country in recent years. It was established in 2020 and proved to be popular among the electorate as a viable alternative to the previously dominating ANC in the North West.

It contested the 2021 local government elections and received one seat at Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipality and six seats in local municipalities – one at Mamusa, one at Kagisano Molopo, two at Greater Taung and two at Naledi.