Makhurupetje said women are often only made to deputise in top government positions.

“We are sick and tired of being led by men. For 32 years now, the Limpopo ANC has been led by males. It is time that women make up the majority of the top five positions in the Limpopo ANC”.

These were the words of former member of the national ANC Women’s League, Makoma Grace Makhurupetje, on Friday.

Makhurupetje’s stance came as provincial secretary, Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe, announced that the ANC in Limpopo’s 11th provincial elective conference would be held before winter of 2026.

Madadzhe was speaking after the party’s special provincial executive committee [PEC] meeting at Frans Mohlala (ANC Limpopo headquarters) in Polokwane this week. He said the conference will be held from 27 March to 2 March 2026 at a venue yet to be determined.

Madadzhe said the PEC has established a provincial conference preparatory committee to coordinate and oversee preparations for the conference, in accordance with the ANC constitution.

He said this would include circulating conference information, determining delegate selection procedures, and making logistical arrangements for the conference.

The announcement has sparked massive lobbying among ANC bigwigs in the province to secure the top five positions.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said lobbying processes within the ANC in Limpopo began when the PEC adopted the roadmap to the provincial conference.

The ANC Limpopo believes “there is no, and there cannot be, two centres of power in ANC contestation.

“The centre is one, and the centre is the ANC,” he said.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ANC’s biggest region makes special plea ahead of conference

Women should lead

During her birthday jamboree, held at Mothomeng Village in Bolobedu, near the Modjadji Rain Queen’s Palace, on the eve of Christmas, Makhurupetja, now the Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature, said the 2026 ANC Limpopo provincial elective conference is a year of women’s emancipation.

“This is our year. Male leaders have led the movement in Limpopo for the past 31 years. Their leadership trend ends here now and today. As we go to the local government elections, we need women councillors and female municipal mayors.”

Makhurupetje, who grew from the ranks of school politics as a member of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO) in 1986 at Khesethwane High School in Bolobedu (Boroka) outside Tzaneen and led the ANC in Limpopo as deputy provincial secretary under the leadership of then provincial chairperson Cassel Mathale, said women in South African politics were often only made to deputise in top government positions.

“We currently have a female police provincial commissioner, female speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature, two deputy Speaker and many other female leaders in government. Why can’t we then have a female leader in the ANC?” she asked.

Makhurupetje pulled no punches. She said women are ready and capable of leading the ANC.

“We want women to take their rightful places in ANC leadership positions because we are able and capable. We want a female ANC Youth League president, and a female president of the state and of the ANC. Not later, or five years later, but now,” she said.

ALSO READ: Will an uncontested ANC elective conference fix the party?

Support from ANCYL SG

Makhurupetsa’s words were echoed by the newly-elected ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general, Tsakani Goodness Shiviti. Shiviti, who also attended the birthday shindig, which coincided with a Christmas Gifts handing-over ceremony, said the ANCYL in Turfloop has agreed in principle that young people must lead.

“We are approaching the local government elections later this year. Our message is clear. We want young people to lead our communities. They are still young and energetic. They are lively and think on their feet. Most of them are well schooled and ready to effect change in communities they live.

“As the selection process of councillors to lead our municipalities is approaching, we want youth league members to be elected as ward councillors, we want them to be directors, heads of departments, mayors, and executive mayors, MECs, premiers, ANC provincial chairpersons, ministers, and future presidents of this country,” she said.

Shiviti said that if she had her way, she would lobby delegates attending the upcoming ANC Limpopo provincial elective conference to ensure more than 50% of young people are in top positions.

Limpopo has five districts. These are Mopani, Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Capricorn and Waterberg. She appealed to the Limpopo ANC leadership following the March provincial conference to ensure there is one youth league mayor in each district.

She further urged branches and delegates attending the conference to elect candidates who had risen from the ranks of the ANC Youth League to the top five positions.

Who will be the next Limpopo ANC chairperson

As for who wins the conference, it is up to the delegates, she said.

The sitting chairperson is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, whose term of office lapses in June this year. As it stands, there are two known leaders touted as replacements for him: Polokwane Local Municipality mayor Makoro John Mpe, who also serves as Peter Mokaba ANC regional chairperson, and Limpopo’s first female premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

NOW READ: Ramathuba’s campaign strengthened after ally wins ANC regional election in Limpopo