Will DA suffer because of its B-BBEE stance?

While the DA might not lose support with its stance on B-BBEE, it's unlikely to gain votes either

Despite suggestions that the DA will lose black voters because of its stance on broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), analysts believe this may not be the case.

On Monday, the DA revealed its plan to reform South Africa’s economy. Part of the plan is scrapping B-BBEE, the Employment Equity Act and the Expropriation Act.

Will black voters support DA?

The DA’s stance on these laws led to speculation on whether it will continue to receive support from black voters.

Political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast believes that the party will not suffer huge blows because of their policy positions.

“There is nothing new in terms of their line of argument in line with their policies. My prediction is that their electoral performance will not be affected.

“But I am also not implying that they will have an upward trajectory, nor do I think that they will have a downward electoral trajectory. I think it will stay the same,” he said.

He also said it is unlikely to lose more black party members.

Breakfast said the DA has been transparent on its position on race-based laws for decades. He said the party has rooted itself in not seeing colour as part of its tradition.

“There is nothing new with what the DA is saying. Those that have issues have left, I therefore cannot say there will be an exodus of black people in the party,” he said.

Breakfast said even though some black people in the party have issues with the party’s position of not seeing colour when it comes to crafting its policies, some chose to remain silent.

“There have been black people who have been content about the policy direction of the party. Many of those who constituted the black caucus of the party, like Mmusi Maimane, they left because of the policy direction,” he said.

Discontent from black DA leaders

Breakfast said some of those who are unhappy with the DA’s view of not seeing race believe that the party is ignoring the social injustices of the past.

He said those that remain in the party do so with full knowledge of what the party stands for.

“Those guys that remain, they will not question Helen Zille. You know what happens when you question. You are kicked out and sometimes there is propaganda machinery against you, your career dies a natural death on the spot, so the guys that are holding position, they will not question this B-BBEE thing because they know what happens,” he said.

Following Mmusi Maimane’s departure as party leader, the party has returned to its core constituency, according to Breakfast.

“Helen Zille thought that having Mmusi Maimane as party leader, they might take strategic advantage of the failures of the ANC. But Tony Leon then said this is a project gone wrong and that is when they said now let us go back to our core constituency,” he said.

What is the problem with B-BBEE?

Another political analyst, Theo Neethling, believes there is nothing wrong with the principle of B-BBEE.

However, he said over the years implementation of this policy has led to problems.

“I think if it is well-defined, it won’t be a problem. It should not lead to overboard enrichment of a few well-connected elites.

“Some entrepreneurs and well-connected politicians and those connected to certain parties or role players became stinky rich.

“So, if the DA can explain and clarify this well, I don’t see a problem. It should never be about making millions and sheer material benefits but about empowerment of as many as possible,” he said.

ANC hits back at DA

Meanwhile the ANC has described the DA’s comments on B-BBEE as an assault on transformation.

“The recently released 2023–2024 analysis of major B-BBEE transactions report confirms that B-BBEE continues to deliver measurable benefits to ordinary South Africans, workers, small enterprises, and communities, who were historically excluded from economic participation.

“Over the reporting period, companies invested R7.2 billion in enterprise development, enabling thousands of black-owned and managed small businesses and cooperatives to expand and thrive.

“Supplier development commitments reached R40.7 billion, giving black suppliers significant access to value chains across multiple industries,” said the party.