Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?

Duduzane Zuma is set to be his father's right-hand man in the MK party

Questions are swirling about whether Jacob Zuma is trying to sneak his son, Duduzane, into the position of deputy president of his party, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party).

On Friday, Zuma announced the formation of a Presidential Task Team (PTT) that will be assisting him with the running of the party. The committee consists of several party members, the most notable being Duduzane.

Zuma told reporters that the members of this PTT will be his “eyes and ears” since he cannot be everywhere at once. He said his party is growing and he needs support.

The appointment of this PTT comes at a time when Zuma’s deputy, John Hlophe, remains suspended and has not been seen participating in party activities for some time. There were allegations that Hlophe had left the party, but the MK party has not officially communicated this.

Hlophe is accused of taking unilateral decisions and making changes in the parliamentary caucus without discussing them with Zuma and the rest of the party’s leaders. One of the decisions he is being punished for is removing Colleen Makhubele from the position of chief whip of the parliamentary caucus. This decision was reversed, but after some time Makhubele was removed again.

“We are a big organisation. The president has a particular role to play in the organisation and, besides just working here, I have to be moving, going this side and that side,” said Zuma.

“It was very clear to me that without having a committee that can do things while I am doing other things and be able to reach places that I cannot reach… they must also see if things are going well.”

Nkandla affairs

Zuma also said he is often inundated with many consultations and meetings at his Nkandla homestead. He said this committee will help him to attend to all the complaints and meetings he has.

“People come to me… to ask ‘what is this, what is that?’. Alone, I cannot handle that. I need a committee that must be able to deal with that. If there is an issue at any place they are there.

“I will be working with them, they will be reporting to me. I will therefore know what is happening.

“If you see the number of people that come to Nkandla, there are so many people. We can meet them halfway and discuss the issues and deal with the issues,” he said.

Zuma’s press briefing was short, and reporters were told to stick to questions about the PTT. The party described its announcement as “simple” and “clear”.

Why does Zuma need help?

Zuma recently announced former ANC veteran Tony Yengeni as a second deputy president. When he made this announcement, he said he needed help because the party is growing.

Duduzane’s entry into the spotlight comes at a time when his sister, Duduzile, has stepped down from her role in parliament, while her alleged role in luring a number of South Africans to participate in Russia’s war with Ukraine is under investigation.

Duduzile’s own sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, has opened a case against her at the Sandton police station regarding the luring of some of their young relatives to Russia.

There are also suggestions that Zuma needs Duduzane because he has been helping the MK party with fundraising. The party is preparing for its first local government contest in all provinces.

